The Week in Housing: does anyone want shared ownership Right to Buy?

Good morning.

If you have a good enough memory, you might remember Robert Jenrick as the newly installed housing secretary sharing his big idea for housing at the Conservative Party Conference in 2019.

As part of the government’s drive to increase the number of homeowners, Mr Jenrick laid out plans for a new shared ownership Right to Buy scheme. The scheme would see housing association tenants get the option to buy their homes in incremental chunks once they had lived in them for a certain period.

“We are on the side of hard-working people who want the sense of security that comes with homeownership,” he told delegates.

Policies that look to turn social housing residents into homeowners is a popular one for the Conservative Party, and members see it as a vote winner. This largely stems from Margaret Thatcher’s electoral success for the policy the enabled council tenants to buy their homes in the 1980s.

The arguments against a policy like shared ownership Right to Buy are well-versed. It has been proven through the council Right to Buy scheme and the housing association pilot that it is nigh on impossible to replace the homes sold on a one-for-one basis.