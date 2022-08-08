The Week in Housing: does anyone want shared ownership Right to Buy?

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Good morning.
If you have a good enough memory, you might remember Robert Jenrick as the newly installed housing secretary sharing his big idea for housing at the Conservative Party Conference in 2019.
As part of the government’s drive to increase the number of homeowners, Mr Jenrick laid out plans for a new shared ownership Right to Buy scheme. The scheme would see housing association tenants get the option to buy their homes in incremental chunks once they had lived in them for a certain period.
“We are on the side of hard-working people who want the sense of security that comes with homeownership,” he told delegates.
Policies that look to turn social housing residents into homeowners is a popular one for the Conservative Party, and members see it as a vote winner. This largely stems from Margaret Thatcher’s electoral success for the policy the enabled council tenants to buy their homes in the 1980s.
The arguments against a policy like shared ownership Right to Buy are well-versed. It has been proven through the council Right to Buy scheme and the housing association pilot that it is nigh on impossible to replace the homes sold on a one-for-one basis.
Then there is the cost, the promised discounts would heap billions of pounds in extra costs on an already under-pressure Treasury.
However, one of our stories from the past week raised an even more fundamental question: would anyone be interested in taking up the option? And could we see a tidal wave of housing association tenants taking up their right to shared ownership?
On Monday last week, Peter Apps revealed that a similar scheme offered to 15,000 households in the London Borough of Barking saw not one single home sold in six years. The council’s Right to Invest scheme offered residents the option buy equity in their home in increments, but only one person applied for the chance to do it and there were no sales.
Barking Council said it was unsure of why the scheme was so unpopular, but suggested that it could be due to the lack of available mortgages.
This is not the only indicator that shared ownership Right to Buy might not see a wave of housing association tenants taking up the option as hoped by the government.
Social Homebuy, which is nearly an exact replica of shared ownership Right to Buy, has been available since 2006. Of the hundreds of thousands of social housing tenants that have had this option open to them, only 691 have taken up the option.
Elsewhere, Stephen Delahunty had an intriguing story to follow up big national news. The Greater London Authority (GLA) recently wrote to developers to warn that development may be halted in the area due to a lack of electrical capacity on the grid, caused by a proliferation of data centres.
We are now starting to see how that may be affecting social housing developments. We reported that Network Homes’ 575-home scheme could be hit over the capacity concerns.
David Gooch, executive development director at Network Homes, said the association is actively seeking solutions with the GLA and energy companies to ensure it can deliver the consented £200m scheme.
There was also an important court judgment, which saw the High Court rule that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is liable for the effects of the Grenfell Tower tragedy on nine people, including four who died.
The case will now be settled through an alternative dispute resolution route, which is a confidential and alternative method of tackling legal disputes that avoids the need for attending court, which the judge acknowledged can be a traumatic process.
Quote of the week
“The promises that have been made to replace all properties sold under the new scheme are extremely hollow as the government has no direct power over how housing associations build and replace properties”
Lewisham Council came out firing against the government’s plans to extend the Right to Buy to housing associations. The authority agreed at a council motion to start a campaign against the policy.
Stat of the week
One in four
The number of housing associations that could see very weak interest coverage if they are unable to cover cost increases by boosting revenues or scaling down costs, a report by S&P has found. The report added that the “widening gap” between rent levels and cost inflation in the current financial year poses “significant challenges” to social landlords.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
No homes sold through London borough’s ‘shared ownership Right to Buy’ scheme in six years
RBKC liable for the effects of Grenfell Tower fire on nine claimants, judge finds
MTVH ordered to pay £1,800 compensation over silverfish infestation
Man in court after being charged with fraud over 88 EWS1 fire safety forms
Nearly £6bn in Right to Buy discounts given since increase in 2012
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