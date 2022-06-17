The Week in Housing: drowning in housing policy

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Have we ever seen a busier fortnight for housing policy? I definitely can’t remember one.
When the news broke last Tuesday evening that the government would finally be publishing its Social Housing Regulation Bill, it was hard to predict that that would be the tip of the iceberg in terms of what was to come.
A day later came Boris Johnson’s comeback speech after a bruising no-confidence vote result. At its heart were new announcements around driving up homeownership numbers, including extending the Right to Buy to housing association tenants, and for the first-time allowing benefit recipients to spend welfare payments on deposits.
Whether these policies will actually see the light of day is one question that Inside Housing has tackled, in a piece highlighting the key technical challenges in getting these ideas off the ground.
Then within hours, the Social Housing Regulation Bill, which had been trailed by the government just 24 hours earlier, was published in full. It contains a number of significant proposals that promise to change the way social landlords operate and the power tenants have, which are all outlined in a summary by Grainne Cuffe.
Tuesday was a day of reflection, with the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. Not only was it a time to remember the 72 people, including 18 children, who tragically lost their lives but also the bereaved and survivors who are still waiting for justice. Peter Apps analysed how much progress had been made in making people safer, and asked whether a tragedy like Grenfell could happen again.
Yesterday saw the publication of the much-anticipated Renters’ Reform White Paper, which laid out a complete overhaul of current private rented sector legislation and looks set to redress the balance between landlord and tenant. Again, Inside Housing has pored through the paper and pulled out the most important parts, as well as covering sector figures’ reactions (not many of them negative).
Despite this wave of housing policy, we have found time to cover other stories. Our deputy news editor Lucie Heath was in Glasgow this week to cover the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations’ (SFHA) Annual Conference and get up to speed with the biggest issues facing the Scottish housing sector. You can read her round-up here.
The Housing Ombudsman published its latest list of landlords who have been found wanting when it comes to the handling of complaints. You can find the full list here.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
Quote of the week
“We will seduce them.”
Housing secretary Michael Gove explains to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee how he is going to get housing associations on side of Boris Johnson’s extension of the Right to Buy. His performance in front of the select committee also included an entertaining exchange in which he fumbled through how it would be funded.
Stat of the week
Scotland built 50,000 affordable homes since the start of the last parliament, including 10,000 completed in the past 12 months.
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
Boris Johnson’s housing proposals: the main challenges
Ombudsman reveals latest landlords to be hit with complaint-handling failures
The housing association on a four-day week
Grenfell five years on: could it happen again?
Social Housing Regulation Bill: 10 key changes for the sector
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