The Week in Housing: drowning in housing policy

Have we ever seen a busier fortnight for housing policy? I definitely can’t remember one.

When the news broke last Tuesday evening that the government would finally be publishing its Social Housing Regulation Bill, it was hard to predict that that would be the tip of the iceberg in terms of what was to come.

A day later came Boris Johnson’s comeback speech after a bruising no-confidence vote result. At its heart were new announcements around driving up homeownership numbers, including extending the Right to Buy to housing association tenants, and for the first-time allowing benefit recipients to spend welfare payments on deposits.

Whether these policies will actually see the light of day is one question that Inside Housing has tackled, in a piece highlighting the key technical challenges in getting these ideas off the ground.