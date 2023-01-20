The Week in Housing: early results on tenant satisfaction measures

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Good afternoon.
New research by data and insight company Housemark has shed some light on what may happen once English social landlords start collecting new performance data for the regulator.
As of this April, social landlords will be obliged to start gathering data on tenant satisfaction measures. From April 2024, these will then form part of their compliance with consumer standards, which the regulator is gaining new powers to enforce.
The Housemark research combined early results from 100 social landlords that are already gathering the data in preparation for the new regime.
The results showed some interesting areas where performance may need to improve to satisfy requirements.
In particular, complaint-handling looks like an area of weakness, with only 56% of residents satisfied with their landlord’s performance.
Anti-social behaviour is also an area where improvement may be required, with 60% satisfied with how this issue was being dealt with.
Feelings in the sector are mixed on this issue, as we explored here.
On the one hand, some standardisation is welcome. Satisfaction scores have been collected for a long time in the sector, but due to differing methodologies, meaningful comparison is really hard.
It is also fair to say that residents do not necessarily trust them. A very consistent theme at a recent tenant conference I attended was distrust in a landlord’s numbers.
So an official approach may boost trust in the figures and make genuine comparison a possibility.
Currently, it is extraordinarily hard to distinguish landlords with serious problems from the rest of the sector, where services are mostly operating smoothly with occasional hiccups. If this helps, it will be doing something very valuable.
But there are also fears. Lots of complaints, for example, could be a sign that a landlord is telegraphing its complaints service efficiently and handling complaints well. Conversely, low levels of complaints could be a sign of tenants losing faith in the system.
Tenant groups have raised concerns that the numbers are not really going to help; what they want to see is more democratic control passed to residents.
Staying with regulation, it is worth checking out the Scottish Housing Regulator’s report into its intervention at a failing housing association.
The regulator has published it to ensure that lessons are learned, and it is worth a read to understand where organisations can go wrong, wherever they are in the UK.
Elsewhere in our coverage this week was the latest revelation about the Grenfell Tower fire, which – even five-and-a-half years on and post the conclusion of a major public inquiry – has not lost its capacity to shock.
We got hold of a previously unreleased document that showed the manufacturer of the insulation used on the tower had research from January 2016 (18 months before the fire) into the issue of toxic smoke released when its product burned.
The research concluded that the plastic it was using, polyisocyanurate, had the highest ‘toxicity’ index of any product tested. Yet, it remained on the market and was advertised specifically for use on high-rise buildings.
Watch this space for more on this issue in the weeks to come.
Quote of the week
“And I thought, and still think, that there would probably be a lot more positive multipliers for the country [in building 3.1 million social rented homes] than building HS2.”
Lord Jim O’Neill, cross-bench peer, economist and former Treasury minister, addressing the Northern Housing Consortium conference.
Stat of the week
11.5%
The amount of day-to-day housing costs covered by government support – a decrease of almost a third since 1979. This was the finding of a report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, which argued that the route to addressing affordability is rebuilding this support system, not just increasing housing supply.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
Revealed: how landlords are performing against new tenant satisfaction measures
Insulation firm had research showing product used on Grenfell released toxic smoke 18 months before fire
Government announces review of damp and mould guidance following Awaab Ishak’s death
Why social housing tenants were more exposed to COVID risk
Why the social housing sector needs to embrace data management
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