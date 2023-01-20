The Week in Housing: early results on tenant satisfaction measures

Good afternoon.

New research by data and insight company Housemark has shed some light on what may happen once English social landlords start collecting new performance data for the regulator.

As of this April, social landlords will be obliged to start gathering data on tenant satisfaction measures. From April 2024, these will then form part of their compliance with consumer standards, which the regulator is gaining new powers to enforce.

The Housemark research combined early results from 100 social landlords that are already gathering the data in preparation for the new regime.

The results showed some interesting areas where performance may need to improve to satisfy requirements.

In particular, complaint-handling looks like an area of weakness, with only 56% of residents satisfied with their landlord’s performance.

Anti-social behaviour is also an area where improvement may be required, with 60% satisfied with how this issue was being dealt with.