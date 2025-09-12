The Week in Housing: fraud investigation ramps up and Liverpool hosts conference

On Tuesday, City of London Police revealed there had been a further two arrests under Operation Chandrila, its joint housing fraud investigation with Barking and Dagenham Council. It takes the arrest total to four so far.

But first, a brief update on last week’s big story where two arrests were made in Dagenham and Essex after police uncovered evidence of housing officers letting homes for personal financial gain.

Reports landed, inquiries resumed and the starting gun was fired on political conference season, as the Northern city hosted the Housing Community Summit.

The housing sector convened in Liverpool this week for the first major gathering after the summer break.

Now to the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, where conference organisers the National Housing Federation (NHF) and Chartered Institute of Housing had to hastily reorganise their keynote, given former housing secretary Angela Rayner originally topped the bill. Ms Rayner resigned last week over her property tax affairs.

You can read what to expect from replacement Steve Reed here.

Taking Ms Rayner’s place at the conference, Ruth Curtice, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation and former director of fiscal policy at the Treasury, told the audience that “nobody knows” the size of the black hole faced by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

More reassuringly, Ms Curtice said it is unlikely the chancellor would reverse her commitment to housing in the Autumn Budget, even if the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast contains “bad news”.

One popular session focused on the roll-out of Awaab’s Law, which is coming into force next month. Speaking on the panel, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway warned landlords to avoid “Frankenstein procedures” that would see the legislation bolted on to existing policies.

Mr Blakeway also said landlords need a good grasp on the terms used in the Awaab’s Law guidance. Although, as one delegate in the audience pointed out in the Q&A afterwards, the final guidance has not yet been published.

Elsewhere, the NHF revealed it is backing a “pilot” to understand the impact of the requirement for carpets in all new social tenancies.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing, told delegates of plans to commission an independent review of the organisation’s new regulatory regime to see how it is impacting landlords.

During a government consultation, experts shared their thoughts on another area of compliance that will affect the sector’s already stretched balance sheets. One senior professional warned that landlords could be “set up to fail” by new energy efficiency standards under a reformed Decent Homes Standard.

In a case brought by a council in Northern Ireland, a housing association and one of its directors were fined and ordered to pay costs after a tenant was locked out of her home in 2023.