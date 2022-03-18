The Week in Housing: freeholders fight for their human rights

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
In the almost five years since Grenfell and the resulting building safety crisis, there have been some really heartbreaking stories about the desperate situations leaseholders have found themselves in.
Living in deathtraps, unable to move and with huge bills hanging over them, you could argue that the situation, and the lack of action to get them out of it by various parties, impinges on their human rights.
Less discussion has been about how the current situation affects the human rights of freeholders.
But this week that discussion was brought to the fore, when Inside Housing revealed that giant property investment funds have claimed that their human rights are being infringed by the government’s plans to protect residents from fire safety costs.
The claim came in a letter we obtained, with representatives of freeholders stating that the government’s current plans were “unfair, illegal and likely to have an extremely damaging impact” on their businesses.
According to these freeholders, they have now instructed legal counsel and solicitors to consider the implications of the proposals, and their “provisional view” is that they would breach Article One of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects private property.
It is an indication that many freeholders will not accept housing secretary Michael Gove’s changes without a fight and will be another front for the government to fight on, as the back and forth between it and house builders continues.
There was big news from the government late yesterday afternoon: it revealed that it would take action to crack down on unscrupulous supported housing landlords.
In an unexpected statement in parliament, rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes revealed that the government would look to bring in new proposals that aim to drive up standards in the sector and weed out those that exploit the system for profit.
The rise of exempt accommodation has been well charted by Inside Housing in recent years. If you want to learn more about this type of housing, here is an explainer I did towards the end of last year.
While many of these landlords provide an essential service, there are those that have exploited the system – providing very little care and creaming huge profits as their exempt status means the housing benefit they receive is uncapped. The changes it is hoped will root out and better regulate these providers.
Elsewhere, today deputy news editor Lucie Heath revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting shared owners. She has drawn out a number of case studies where people are being hit by a double whammy of soaring service charge increases from housing associations and rents being hiked by more than 7% due to shared ownership rents being linked to Retail Price Index rises.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors brought out a new External Wall System form, which instructs assessors to follow the new PAS 9980 guidance from the government. All of the details of the changes can be found here.
Finally, there have been a number of high-profile job announcements this week.
On Monday we were told that Network Homes chair Bernadette Conroy is the preferred candidate to be the new chair of the Regulator of Social Housing. On Tuesday it was revealed that Home Group chief Mark Henderson had been appointed to the board at Homes England, and yesterday it was announced that Ian Wardle is set to become the new boss of A2Dominion.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and Investigations)
Quote of the week
“I often ask, ‘have you gone to the ombudsman?’ ‘Have you spoken to the regulator?’ ‘Have you contacted your local council?’
“I cannot think of a single housing tenant that ever contacted the regulator, which I think says a lot.”
While being questioned by MPs, ITV journalist Daniel Hewitt revealed the lack of knowledge about the Housing Ombudsman among social housing residents who have disrepair issues.
Stat of the week
Auditor RSM’s Health of the Sector 2022 report revealed that 84% of the 75 organisations surveyed said that the money needed to fund compliance with the Building Safety Act would otherwise have been spent on “much-needed new homes and the essential maintenance of existing stock”.
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