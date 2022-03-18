The Week in Housing: freeholders fight for their human rights

Good afternoon.

In the almost five years since Grenfell and the resulting building safety crisis, there have been some really heartbreaking stories about the desperate situations leaseholders have found themselves in.

Living in deathtraps, unable to move and with huge bills hanging over them, you could argue that the situation, and the lack of action to get them out of it by various parties, impinges on their human rights.

Less discussion has been about how the current situation affects the human rights of freeholders.

But this week that discussion was brought to the fore, when Inside Housing revealed that giant property investment funds have claimed that their human rights are being infringed by the government’s plans to protect residents from fire safety costs.

The claim came in a letter we obtained, with representatives of freeholders stating that the government’s current plans were “unfair, illegal and likely to have an extremely damaging impact” on their businesses.

According to these freeholders, they have now instructed legal counsel and solicitors to consider the implications of the proposals, and their “provisional view” is that they would breach Article One of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects private property.

It is an indication that many freeholders will not accept housing secretary Michael Gove’s changes without a fight and will be another front for the government to fight on, as the back and forth between it and house builders continues.