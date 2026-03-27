The Week in Housing: Future Homes Standard revealed as government mulls fire safety changes

You can read five things we learned from the new standard here , and the sector’s response here , with one landlord describing the changes as an “important step towards improving the quality and performance of new homes”.

Under the plans, high-risk buildings will be exempt from the need for solar panels, and government guidance will include cases in which it is acceptable not to install them, such as where there are issues with roof design or shading.

The government revealed this week that all new homes will require a heat pump and most must include a form of renewable technology under the new Future Homes Standard.

At the same time, the government is mulling changes that would see all new high-rise blocks taller than 18 metres needing at least two evacuation lifts under planned changes to building regulations.

There will also be mandatory certification for fire risk assessors, 18 months after this was recommended in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report.

These changes come as the latest report from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) showed more than 250 social housing blocks with life-critical safety defects will wait up to a decade before remediation work can take place, representing one in seven of the most at-risk buildings.

The RSH also revealed at a conference this week that it will look to refresh its economic standards over the coming months to ensure the regime is “agile and modern”.

Under the English regulator’s consumer regime, one landlord was found to be non-compliant, and a council in Surrey has become the first to return from a non-compliant grade to a C1.

Inside Housing published an interview with Sarah King, leader of Southwark Council, in which she discussed its C3 grading, regeneration and making housing an “absolute priority”.

Ms King also wrote in Inside Housing about what needs to be done to secure the future of council housing.