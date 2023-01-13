The Week in Housing: global accounts and regulatory updates

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
This week held the annual Global Accounts Publication Day – an important extension of the festive calendar for housing finance nerds everywhere.
This year’s accounts – a compilation of numbers from 204 of the largest English housing associations – told an interesting story.
In particular, they revealed that providers have been spending a lot more on repairs and maintenance. The expenditure of £6.5bn was described as a “record” by the regulator and dwarfs the recent average by more than £1bn.
There are a few things contributing to this figure. The last financial year involved a good deal of ‘catch-up’ work delayed by the pandemic and inflation in material and labour costs meant repairs spending was always going to rise.
But is there a longer-term trend sitting behind it? There has been much talk of a shift in priorities in the sector in recent years as the pressures of building safety and decarbonisation drive more resource towards existing homes. Recent focus on disrepair has only increased this.
The regulator certainly thinks this is part of the picture, noting that higher investment is likely to continue in future years as a result of “energy-efficiency factors, stock quality considerations, building and fire safety works… and decarbonisation”.
You can read the full global accounts here and our report here.
In a busy week for updates from the English regulator, we also received a detailed update on the new consumer regulation regime: the long-awaited change of the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) remit to cover services to tenants.
Currently, the regulator only really assesses the economic performance of housing providers, with its remit to get involved in issues with services constrained by legislation.
But that legislation is changing and with it will come a whole new regulatory regime. We learned this week that this will involve inspections every four years, which will likely be carried out alongside the current ‘in-depth assessment’ process for housing associations.
The RSH also said the broad themes of the new standards for consumer services will include safety, quality, neighbourhood, transparency, engagement and accountability, and tenancy. A consultation is due to be launched on their precise details. You can read our report here.
Social housing regulation is not just an English matter. One of the week’s bigger stories involved regulation in Scotland, with the news that one of its largest landlords is currently under the Scottish regulator’s microscope for extensive safety failings and plans to sell tenanted homes.
Elsewhere, the fire safety crisis continues to make news. Lenders are willing to offer mortgages on flats caught up in the crisis, but many questions remain.
The affordable housing provider in London’s Olympic Park – a joint venture business including two large housing associations – is set to make the first use of new legal powers to try and persuade those responsible for fire safety defects to pay up.
Other residents (and social landlords) will be watching closely to see whether the outcome sets a precedent that could provide a solution to other affected blocks.
Quote of the week
“As for the adoption, sharing and implementation of ‘best practice’, I am woefully disappointed by the general lack of urgency, understanding and demonstrable leadership, particularly at senior level.”
Bola Abisogun, digital director at BIM Academy, gives his views on building safety.
Stat of the week
19%
The operating margin for the English housing sector in the global accounts. This the lowest figure since 2011, as expenditure rises.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
Global accounts: housing associations spend ‘record’ £6.5bn on existing homes
Seven landlords sign up to English regulator’s new pilot consumer inspection programme
Shelter warns of ‘sharp rise’ in homelessness as 271,000 currently without a home
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