The Week in Housing: global accounts and regulatory updates

Good afternoon.

This week held the annual Global Accounts Publication Day – an important extension of the festive calendar for housing finance nerds everywhere.

This year’s accounts – a compilation of numbers from 204 of the largest English housing associations – told an interesting story.

In particular, they revealed that providers have been spending a lot more on repairs and maintenance. The expenditure of £6.5bn was described as a “record” by the regulator and dwarfs the recent average by more than £1bn.

There are a few things contributing to this figure. The last financial year involved a good deal of ‘catch-up’ work delayed by the pandemic and inflation in material and labour costs meant repairs spending was always going to rise.

But is there a longer-term trend sitting behind it? There has been much talk of a shift in priorities in the sector in recent years as the pressures of building safety and decarbonisation drive more resource towards existing homes. Recent focus on disrepair has only increased this.

The regulator certainly thinks this is part of the picture, noting that higher investment is likely to continue in future years as a result of “energy-efficiency factors, stock quality considerations, building and fire safety works… and decarbonisation”.

You can read the full global accounts here and our report here.