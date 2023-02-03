The Week in Housing: Gove admits failures over cladding guidance

An important point to make, though, is that Mr Gove’s comments do not get other parties off the hook.

Flawed government guidance does not change the fact that the cladding used on Grenfell Tower was sold without passing relevant tests and European testing revealing a devastating fire performance. Neither does it change the fact that the tower’s system was non-compliant, even with the desperately flawed guidance.

This is true of the wider cladding crisis, too. Even if it is now accepted that government guidance was flawed, there is still widespread non-compliance with it and a complete lack of (legally required) consideration about whether the blocks as a whole were actually safe.

This matters because what Mr Gove also said this week was that developers will have to pay for cladding removal and remediating other defects in buildings they have developed, or face effectively being shut out of the market.

This is an extraordinarily draconian measure for a government usually unwilling to upset the housebuilding sector too seriously.

But it is not unfair: builders took the profits from a deregulated construction sector. It makes sense that some of those profits go towards paying for the consequences.

Endless arguments about who exactly in the supply chain is at fault for each building will simply never conclude. The cladding crisis needs cash now. It’s reasonable that a good chunk of it comes from those who filled their pockets with the profits from building these homes.

This, though, is not the end. These big builders are being asked to cover the costs of around 1,500 homes. There are likely to be at least 10,000 that need work.

It is possible that Mr Gove will go after some smaller builders as well in due course. He remains keen to extract cash from construction product manufacturers. What about social housing, where fixes are largely being funded by landlords, which raise the cash from tenants’ rent?

In response to a question on this topic in parliament, Mr Gove said: “I am well aware of the pressures on the social housing sector and of the need to work collectively to ensure it can discharge its obligations. I hope to say more about how we can do so in the weeks ahead.”

Stay tuned.

From cladding to damp, the other big story this week saw the Regulator of Social Housing reveal estimates for the scale of the damp crisis in English social housing.

Like cladding, this story is the culmination of flaws: some that lie at the door of successive governments and some far more about individual organisational failures. You don’t get a crisis this large without both.

The regulator’s report was accompanied by the Housing Ombudsman berating the sector for its slow pace at putting policies in place to put it right. The hard graft of change must begin with such policies becoming the norm.

Have a great weekend.

Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing

Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk

@PeteApps

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