The Week in Housing: Gove defends stalled renters reform as Labour pledges immediate Section 21 ban

Good afternoon.

The week after the publication of the manifestos began saw more detail on reforming the private rented sector from the Labour Party.

If elected, Labour confirmed it will immediately ban Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, introduce legal protection for renters, put an end to ‘rental bidding wars’ and bring in a cap on the amount of rent requested upfront for rental properties.

Following this pledge, housing secretary Michael Gove explained why the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill was prioritised before the election and recommitted to his ambition of 30,000 social rent homes.

Part of his reasoning was that his leasehold legislation was “more complex” and would have taken “far longer” to pass if it was sent “back to square one”.

Launching its manifesto this week, the Scottish National Party will push for the UK government to devolve housing benefits to expand the delivery of social housing.

The party said it would call for the UK government to devolve housing benefit and Local Housing Allowance, which will “allow the Scottish government to take an innovative approach to tackle child poverty, expand the delivery of social housing and to help fund and encourage investment in housebuilding”.

The previous week, Plaid Cymru’s manifesto committed to delivering a “significant expansion” in social and municipal housing. The party said that it would develop a plan to “meet local housing need in all parts of the country, accessing a mixture of public and private funding streams”.