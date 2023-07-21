The Week in Housing: Gove sees the light

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Good afternoon.
Michael Gove wants to build more social rented housing. In fact, he thinks it is “unconscionable, indefensible” that people in work are relying on low-quality temporary housing and wants 30,000 social rented homes a year to start turning the tide.
These were the comments the housing secretary made in an interview with ITV News this week.
Now, those with a long memory (or even a medium-term memory, frankly) may note a touch of chutzpah in Mr Gove’s comments.
Well-informed readers of the Week in Housing that you are, you doubtless need no reminding of these numbers. But just for the record, when the Conservatives came to power as lead partners in the coalition government in 2010, there were 39,562 social rented homes being built every year and 49,680 households in temporary accommodation.
Last year, we built 7,644 social rented homes and now have 101,300 households in temporary accommodation.
The reduction in social rented homes is solely and completely to do with the government’s decision to stop funding them in 2010. While Mr Gove’s colleagues will doubtless brand this among the “difficult choices” they had to make at the start of their reign, it has also undoubtedly been a political one, too.
In the interview, Mr Gove took credit for a renegotiation of Affordable Housing Programme funding which will see it deliver 30,000 social rented homes over the five years to 2026.
But this remains a historically low figure – owed as much to Theresa May as it is to Mr Gove. It is around half the number of homeownership products the programme will produce and comes at about one-twelfth of what most experts think the requirement is in England to meet demand.
As “indefensible” as it might be for families to live in temporary accommodation, the cabinet in which Mr Gove serves evidently does not agree. Otherwise it may feel inclined to raise Local Housing Allowance rates, which (as we exclusively report this week) have slipped to the lowest 18% of the local rental market and make it nigh on impossible for local authorities in high demand areas to find permanent housing for their homeless families.
The result, as further research we got hold of this week showed, is 24,000 such families being moved out of area, with the resultant loss of social support networks, schools and jobs.
In Scotland, there was some attempt to answer this crisis, with the news that £60m of affordable housing grant will be reprofiled towards buying homes for social rent instead of building them.
This policy was announced personally by new first minister Humza Yousaf, which is good news – it never hurts to have high-level backing for housing policy.
But is it a good policy? Acquisition has the potential to get people into adequate housing far faster than new build, however it does not actually increase the overall supply of housing.
A good social housing policy needs both, and the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations responded with a cautious comment which emphasised that the government “cannot tackle homelessness in Scotland unless concerted efforts are made to build the affordable homes we desperately require – and right now we’re not on track to deliver those homes”.
Finally, later in the week, we saw the Social Housing (Regulation) Act receive royal assent – almost six years on from when it was first promised by Sajid Javid in the months following Grenfell. It has been a bumpy road that has taken far too long, but everyone will welcome the certainty of knowing what the new regime will look like.
For Mr Gove, who trumpeted the arrival of the act, he may want to remember that its primary importance is to reverse the restrictions introduced via the Localism Act 2011 – a bill that he was happy to vote for in another time.
Have a great weekend.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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