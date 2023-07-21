The Week in Housing: Gove sees the light

Good afternoon.

Michael Gove wants to build more social rented housing. In fact, he thinks it is “unconscionable, indefensible” that people in work are relying on low-quality temporary housing and wants 30,000 social rented homes a year to start turning the tide.

These were the comments the housing secretary made in an interview with ITV News this week.

Now, those with a long memory (or even a medium-term memory, frankly) may note a touch of chutzpah in Mr Gove’s comments.

Well-informed readers of the Week in Housing that you are, you doubtless need no reminding of these numbers. But just for the record, when the Conservatives came to power as lead partners in the coalition government in 2010, there were 39,562 social rented homes being built every year and 49,680 households in temporary accommodation.

Last year, we built 7,644 social rented homes and now have 101,300 households in temporary accommodation.

The reduction in social rented homes is solely and completely to do with the government’s decision to stop funding them in 2010. While Mr Gove’s colleagues will doubtless brand this among the “difficult choices” they had to make at the start of their reign, it has also undoubtedly been a political one, too.