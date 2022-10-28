The Week in Housing: Gove the housing secretary (part two)

Good afternoon.

Well, there was a bit of déjà vu this week. We saw the introduction of a new prime minister – the third in three months – and we saw the appointment of a new housing secretary. Well, kind of.

This week saw new prime minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle put Michael Gove back at the head of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for the second time in just over a year.

In truth, there had been rumours flying about for a Gove return for a couple of days. And many, not least thousands of leaseholders and private renters, were crossing their fingers that the rumours were true.

During his 10 months in the role between September last year and July this year, before he was unceremoniously sacked, Mr Gove made some significant strides regarding the building safety crisis, as well as private rent and social housing reform.