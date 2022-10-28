The Week in Housing: Gove the housing secretary (part two)

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
Well, there was a bit of déjà vu this week. We saw the introduction of a new prime minister – the third in three months – and we saw the appointment of a new housing secretary. Well, kind of.
This week saw new prime minister Rishi Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle put Michael Gove back at the head of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for the second time in just over a year.
In truth, there had been rumours flying about for a Gove return for a couple of days. And many, not least thousands of leaseholders and private renters, were crossing their fingers that the rumours were true.
During his 10 months in the role between September last year and July this year, before he was unceremoniously sacked, Mr Gove made some significant strides regarding the building safety crisis, as well as private rent and social housing reform.
You can read a summary of his achievements here.
So, many will be hopeful that Mr Gove can start where he left off and push on with the changes that he got the ball rolling on. But with some of his policies already hitting teething problems, the challenge will be to ensure the delivery matches the rhetoric from earlier on in the year.
But it is not just the housing secretary who will have a big influence on housing policy in the coming years, or if the past few are anything to go by, months. Mr Sunak has been quite enigmatic on his thoughts regarding housing and development so far. Ella Jessel has dug through his leadership pitches and past comments about housing to give a pretty extensive analysis on what we can expect from the new prime minister when it comes to housing. That full rundown can be found here.
It was a significant day yesterday for the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee after it finally published its report looking into the issue of exempt accommodation. The report was the culmination of many months investigating this sub-sector of supported housing, which has in some cases become a magnet for unscrupulous landlords that make huge profits off the back of vulnerable tenants.
The report didn’t pull any punches, with select committee chair Clive Betts labelling it among the worst housing provision that members have ever seen and calling it a “licence to print money in some cases”.
As with all of these long government reports, Inside Housing has pored through the 60-page report and come up with a brief summary of the key parts, which can be found here.
I also implore you to read my interview with two people who have experienced terrible exempt accommodation first-hand. It is among the most harrowing interviews I have ever done, and shows just how bad this accommodation can be and how much of an impact it can have on people’s well-being.
Other big news stories from the week include a group of private tenants who are about to be evicted from their homes by a social landlord because of fire safety issues, while two councils breached the Home Standard after widespread safety failings were found by the English regulator.
Finally, Inside Housing has been shortlisted twice for the British Journalism Awards this year. Deputy editor Peter Apps and I have made the list for the built environment journalism category. We are up against journalists from The Sunday Times, The Guardian and The Observer.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
GLA threatens to withdraw development funding from underperforming housing associations
Homes England scraps ‘unviable’ scheme to secure valuations for Help to Buy cladding victims
Regulator investigating 24,000-home landlord over potential governance issues for second time in three years
L&Q to evict private tenants in east London block due to building safety faults
Gas turned off due to safety issues at east London blocks where Grenfell-style cladding was recently removed
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