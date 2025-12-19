Gosport Council was given a C4 consumer rating by the regulator, in part due to “unacceptable” failures on fire and electrical safety. This includes fire safety remedial actions, some overdue since 2012.

Today we published new revelations about the Spectrum fire in east London, and the role that scaffolding played. Attention has swung to this issue after the devastating fire in Hong Kong, which claimed the lives of at least 160 people. Our long read by Peter Apps asks whether the UK should be more worried about scaffolding fires in occupied buildings.

An important case relating to a large panel system (LPS) block in Tower Hamlets also concluded this week. The court of appeal confirmed that leaseholders who bought some of the flats in this block under the Right to Buy cannot be charged for remediation work. Leaseholders had been quoted up to £95,000 per flat for the works, to shore up the structural integrity of the building.

For more background on this, you might be interested in a piece we ran this summer on how the Building Safety Act has renewed pressure to act on dangerous LPS blocks.

And the government has started a consultation on plans for a single regulator for the construction sector, which will cover buildings, products and “professional regulation”.

In Scotland, housing associations have been lobbying for more funding for building safety.

Tributes poured in this week for Simon Robinson, director of neighbourhoods at Great Places, who died suddenly last month, aged 53. Mr Robinson was well known in the sector, having worked his way up from homelessness officer.

A man was convicted over the death of John McLardie, former chair of Govanhill Housing Association. The current chair, Keith Kintrea, said: “John McLardie gave many years of service to both Govanhill Housing Association and the wider community-controlled housing movement in Scotland.”

Meanwhile, more than half of state school teachers in England report that children in their schools are experiencing homelessness, a new survey by Shelter has uncovered. In London the figures are even higher, with 73% saying they work at schools with homeless pupils, and 45% directly teaching or interacting with these children.

And, as this will be our last Week in Housing until 2026, happy holidays.

Jess McCabe, deputy editor, Inside Housing

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