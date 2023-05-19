The Week in Housing: happy renters’ reform week

Private rented sector reform, funding cuts and building safety – all in our round-up of the week’s biggest stories for housing professionals #UKhousing

This makes it quite a historic moment: it’s hard to overstate the extent to which the Housing Act 1988 transformed England’s housing market, unleashing a tide of investment in private rented housing, which transformed the market and has been a major contributing factor to the soaring house prices of today.

A long, long wait (and many evictions) has ensued, but we are finally here, with a bill before parliament which would revoke the notorious ‘Section 21’ of the Housing Act 1988 – meaning a landlord would only be able to evict a tenant for a prescribed reason.

This week was a pretty historic one in housing terms with the publication of the Renters’ Reform Bill . The bill has been awaited for four years, since Theresa May (remember her?) said she planned to scrap no-fault evictions in April 2019.

Of course, Inside Housing is a publication covering the social housing sector and this bill primarily addresses private rented housing, but there are ways in which social tenants and landlords will be impacted.

Our reporter Grainne Cuffe has written an analysis on this, and it’s worth having a read. For example, housing associations will no longer be able to offer assured shorthold tenancies as ‘starter’ tenancies, as is current practice at some organisations. Now, all landlords will only able to offer periodic tenancies from when the act comes into force.

One area our local authority readers will also be interested in is the scale of new responsibilities coming their way. The bill asks for a lot more by way of enforcement, and teams at councils are already over-stretched.

In other news, this week brought a sobering reminder of the impact of the current funding environment on social landlords, with London’s largest housing associations projecting a cut to their development pipelines of a third.

We also had news of Homes England’s new housing strategy, which was published on Tuesday. The agency will be looking to move more into regeneration projects alongside new build, and wants housing associations to join it on this journey.

This will be a welcome change for the housing sector, particularly in lower market areas, which has been calling for years to see a greater focus on regeneration schemes, as well as just new build and additionality. It appears that is on the menu.