The Week in Housing: happy renters’ reform week

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Inside Housing’s weekly round-up of the biggest stories for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
This week was a pretty historic one in housing terms with the publication of the Renters’ Reform Bill. The bill has been awaited for four years, since Theresa May (remember her?) said she planned to scrap no-fault evictions in April 2019.
A long, long wait (and many evictions) has ensued, but we are finally here, with a bill before parliament which would revoke the notorious ‘Section 21’ of the Housing Act 1988 – meaning a landlord would only be able to evict a tenant for a prescribed reason.
This makes it quite a historic moment: it’s hard to overstate the extent to which the Housing Act 1988 transformed England’s housing market, unleashing a tide of investment in private rented housing, which transformed the market and has been a major contributing factor to the soaring house prices of today.
Of course, Inside Housing is a publication covering the social housing sector and this bill primarily addresses private rented housing, but there are ways in which social tenants and landlords will be impacted.
Our reporter Grainne Cuffe has written an analysis on this, and it’s worth having a read. For example, housing associations will no longer be able to offer assured shorthold tenancies as ‘starter’ tenancies, as is current practice at some organisations. Now, all landlords will only able to offer periodic tenancies from when the act comes into force.
One area our local authority readers will also be interested in is the scale of new responsibilities coming their way. The bill asks for a lot more by way of enforcement, and teams at councils are already over-stretched.
In other news, this week brought a sobering reminder of the impact of the current funding environment on social landlords, with London’s largest housing associations projecting a cut to their development pipelines of a third.
We also had news of Homes England’s new housing strategy, which was published on Tuesday. The agency will be looking to move more into regeneration projects alongside new build, and wants housing associations to join it on this journey.
This will be a welcome change for the housing sector, particularly in lower market areas, which has been calling for years to see a greater focus on regeneration schemes, as well as just new build and additionality. It appears that is on the menu.
With lots of discussion about planning delays and their contribution to an increasingly difficult market for new build, there was a reminder of the challenges local staff have faced in filling these roles.
And on building safety, there was a reminder of the challenges of the new build market. Residents of a building that burned down in September 2019 have been concerned to learn that the property that is being constructed to replace it has issues with damaged cavity barriers.
The housing association that is overseeing the work stressed it is good that these issues have been caught, but it is a reminder that construction is rarely perfect, even on a job where you would expect absolutely zero tolerance for this particular defect.
Have a great weekend.
Quote of the week
“If the landlords in the room are preparing for a blueprint of regulation and are chasing that in order to pass the test, don’t. This is about a culture shift where… it’s time for the sector to shift and make improvements so that tenants live in good-quality, safe homes and have universally good landlord services.”
Kate Dodsworth, director of consumer regulation at the Regulator of Social Housing, lays down the law.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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