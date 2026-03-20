The Week in Housing: Heylo and NHG under pressure as gilt rates rise

Good afternoon.

The week started with news that Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) is set to pull out of future phases of a large estate regeneration scheme following resident concerns that progress has been too slow.

NHG reported a £129.4m deficit last year, and has since decided that it is no longer accepting non-binding nominations for housing from London councils.

There is pressure on the sector from the government to be ambitious under the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme, but it is clear that landlords are having to make difficult choices over their existing stock and housebuilding commitments.

Social housing starts fell 16% in the three months up until the end of February. Plus, an economist this week warned that those decisions are not being made any easier, as the predicted fall in housing sector borrowing costs after the 10-year rent settlement appears to have been “wiped out” by a surge in gilt rates following the Iran war.