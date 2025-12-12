The Week in Housing: homelessness strategy revealed alongside Homes England’s five-year delivery target

It could come with a shake-up of allocation policies in England, as the government is considering a Scottish-style requirement for social landlords to house people experiencing homelessness.

The National Plan to End Homelessness, first promised by the Labour Party in its 2024 manifesto, is backed by £3.5bn of investment and designed to put “real-world insight” into action.

To the relief of many in the sector this week, the government unwrapped its landmark cross-party homelessness strategy, which pledges to halve the number of people sleeping rough long-term by the end of this parliament, and end the unlawful use of B&Bs as temporary accommodation for families.

The sector said it was a step in the right direction, though significant gaps remain. Inside Housing has five key takeaways here.

It came just after a Crisis briefing which found that nearly one-third of housing associations think pre-tenancy checks can reveal that unsuitable housing is being offered to applicants.

Homes England set out its strategic plan for the next five years, with analysis suggesting that the agency will support the delivery of 280,000 new homes.

In line with a more devolved model, new mayors in six areas of England will be able to pay for housebuilding from a share of nearly £200m per year, but the full funding will be delayed alongside plans to push back elections.

New towns are a big part of the government’s ambition, but an inquiry heard from a developer this week that being subject to a government non-disclosure agreement was “not helpful” for community engagement.

During a new consultation on changes to the consumer standards, the Regulator of Social Housing has revealed plans to bring in an electrical safety tenant satisfaction measure.

The House of Lords’ Industry and Regulators Committee found delays at the Building Safety Regulator to be “unacceptable” and to be putting the government at risk of missing its target of building 1.5 million homes by the end of this parliament.