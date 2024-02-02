The Week in Housing: how do those responsible for building safety remediation work sleep at night?

Good afternoon.

Admittedly, it was way past my bedtime on Monday night when I first saw reports that 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters were responding to a flat fire on Elm Road in Wembley. The number of emergency responders immediately gave me cause for concern.

Thinking about residents fleeing a burning building due to fire safety defects, while the parties responsible for the remediation work complete an arbitration process, did not not help me succumb to slumber.

By the time I woke up the next day I was relieved to find out the fire that engulfed the block, managed by Octavia Housing, had not become another national tragedy. The building originally had a stay put order in place, but this was changed to a simultaneous evacuation plan due to the concerns with the cladding.

It is great the strategy worked, and it underlines again the immense failure of relying on stay put for so long at Grenfell Tower. But the new incident also acts as a reminder that the UK has still not developed new evacuation plans and policies, particularly around taking disabled residents into account.

Measures such as fire alarms, sprinklers and personal emergency evacuation plans have still not been decided on by the government. These are measures that should have been quickly introduced post-Grenfell, in recognition of the fact that repairing so many buildings was going to take years.

Instead, we get examples of convoluted building-by-building disputes over repairs, which not only makes life hell for the existing residents, it also risks a repeat disaster. It is a process that I know keeps many residents up at night, and there will be no excuses for those who should have acted and did not before the next tragedy occurs.

So it is hard to disagree with MP Barry Gardiner’s assertion that parties involved in remediation disputes are “sitting on their hands”.