The Week in Housing: is Gove out of the ‘doghouse’?

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Good afternoon.
It was a little over a week ago when housing secretary Michael Gove admitted he is still in the “doghouse” with the Treasury and his department’s delegated spending powers had yet to be reinstated.
There’s an overused quip that “a week is a long time in politics”, but it seems apt here given Mr Gove’s media rounds over the weekend, which led to a flurry of announcements that suggest he has indeed been brought in from the cold.
First up from Mr Gove’s department was the news that a new round of the government’s Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS) has opened, with an additional £3bn of funding.
The bond programme offers loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the additional funding – which was actually announced alongside November’s Autumn Statement – would help to build 20,000 affordable homes.
For the first time, housing associations can also use the scheme to upgrade their existing properties. Providers will be able to apply for loans to cover energy upgrades such as solar panels and carry out building safety works, including the removal of dangerous cladding.
Next in Mr Gove’s sights were what he believes are underperforming councils. He said planning authorities in England’s 20 largest cities and towns will be made to follow a “brownfield presumption” if housebuilding drops below expected levels.
Every council in England will need to prioritise brownfield development and be more flexible around allowing housebuilding on derelict sites.
The bar for refusing housing on brownfield sites will be made “much higher” for city councils that fail to hit their targets.
Next up are plans for an expansion of permitted development rights (PDR) to cover shops and offices of any size.
The housing secretary is reportedly cutting the need for shops to have been empty for a period of time before they can be converted to housing.
PDR rules currently allow large commercial buildings to be turned into homes without planning permission. From 2015 to 2022, 73,575 new houses were converted from offices under PDR.
Unlike most developments, where councils ensure a certain percentage of affordable housing is provided, there is no requirement for affordable homes to be provided via office-to-residential conversions.
But the problem with this idea is that a government-commissioned report in 2020 found that PDR often resulted in poor-quality homes that failed to meet space standards.
Mr Gove also promised that Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions will be banned by the next general election. Sadly the ban will not come soon enough for me as I was issued with my own eviction notice earlier today.
The housing secretary had previously told Conservative MPs that Section 21 evictions, which allow landlords to evict tenants with two months’ notice and no reason given, could not be scrapped until various court reforms took place.
The Conservative government promised to scrap no-fault evictions in its 2019 election manifesto. In May 2023, it published the Renters (Reform) Bill, which also committed to the policy. The number of people removed from their homes by court bailiffs because of Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions rose nearly 49% in 2023.
Jules Birch, one of Inside Housing’s regulator commentators, pointed out that the housing secretary is also pushing for a “housing moment” in next month’s Budget, lobbying the chancellor for cuts in stamp duty, an extension of the mortgage guarantee scheme to cover first-time buyers with a 1% deposit and a ‘foreign ownership levy’ on international investors who buy residential property here.
However, Mr Birch added: “Mr Gove certainly cannot be faulted for lack of action or for trying to pull all the levers he can, but his announcements add up to rather less than the sum of their parts.
“Tellingly, housing minister Lee Rowley repeatedly refused to answer when asked on the Today programme on Tuesday how many new homes would be produced.”
Mr Rowley wasn’t the only one who refused to answer some questions this week. For the second time in a row, Homes England refused to publish information under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation, when asked by Inside Housing.
The government’s housing agency refused to publish funding per unit grant data on projects using modern methods of construction (MMC) as it believes doing so could cause reputational damage and inflate prices.
The agency’s refusal came after a House of Lords inquiry urged officials to be more transparent about their strategy to encourage the use of MMC.
It follows another refusal by Homes England in December where it declined another FOI request from Inside Housing on the per-unit cost of its First Homes policy since it was introduced in 2021.
Sticking with MMC, the government confirmed that an MMC taskforce that was established with £10m in funding but has never met is no longer needed.
Mr Gove has argued that the taskforce was not necessary due to “a greater level of grassroots leadership” that had emerged since it was announced under Boris Johnson’s premiership in March 2021.
That’s an interesting argument given a recent House of Lords inquiry concluded that the government’s approach to MMC is in “disarray” and “simply throwing money at the sector hasn’t worked”.
The difficulty with scaling up MMC was further evidenced this week with the revelation that Homes England is set to lose £64.5m from the demise of modular house builder Ilke Homes.
The latest update from Ilke’s administrators, Alix Partners, revealed that Homes England will only get £4.3m back from the £68.8m it was owed by the Yorkshire-based firm.
The government agency had lent private equity-backed Ilke £60m in two loans in 2019 and 2021.
Modular specialist Ilke collapsed into administration in June with total debts of £319m, leaving around 1,000 staff redundant.
It’s been a busy week for Homes England as the government vowed to introduce legislation to give the agency a bigger role in housing delivery in London.
As part of the plans, statutory restrictions on Homes England working in the capital will be removed. London mayor Sadiq Khan currently oversees housing delivery in the city, including the Affordable Homes Programme, although the Greater London Authority (GLA) has delegated some responsibilities to Homes England.
At present, Homes England can only carry out functions in Greater London on behalf of the mayor.
However, it is understood that DLUHC now wants the housing agency to have a “broader role” in delivering the government’s housing and regeneration “ambitions” in the capital.
The news comes amid a fierce battle between Mr Khan and housing secretary Michael Gove over the rate of homes being delivered in London.
A DLUHC-commissioned review of the mayor’s London Plan concluded it was working to “frustrate rather than facilitate the delivery of new homes”. A letter by Mr Gove sent to Mr Khan said housing delivery had been “consistently poor”.
Mr Khan branded the review as a “stunt”.
Earlier this year, we had the first ruling that had marked an early success for the post-Grenfell building safety regime that could pave the way for courts to demand building owners to pay for cladding fixes.
However, that judgement is now under review as the owner of London’s Olympic Park has appealed the tribunal ruling that left it with an £18m fire safety bill.
Get Living, the parent company of Stratford Village Development Partnership (SVDP), lodged its plea with the first-tier tribunal yesterday. A decision will be made by the tribunal on whether to grant the appeal within the next four weeks.
The build-to-rent firm said the original decision to make it liable for repair costs “that it had no role in design or developing” was “fundamentally flawed”.
It argued that the government’s Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA), as the original developer, and the contractors responsible for the work should be liable. Inside Housing is awaiting the government’s response.
The Regulator of Social Housing’s annual value for money report found that the average bill for large landlords operating a social home jumped by 14% in the last financial year due to inflation and increased spending on repairs and maintenance.
The median headline cost per home was £4,586 in the year to the end of March 2023, and an 18% average increase in the amount providers spent on repairs and maintenance in the 2022-23 financial year.
On a weighted average, the amount spent per home on repairs and maintenance rose to £2,700 in 2022-23. The report said: “This demonstrates the sector’s continued focus on the quality and safety of homes.”
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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