The Week in Housing: is Gove out of the ‘doghouse’?

Good afternoon.

It was a little over a week ago when housing secretary Michael Gove admitted he is still in the “doghouse” with the Treasury and his department’s delegated spending powers had yet to be reinstated.

There’s an overused quip that “a week is a long time in politics”, but it seems apt here given Mr Gove’s media rounds over the weekend, which led to a flurry of announcements that suggest he has indeed been brought in from the cold.

First up from Mr Gove’s department was the news that a new round of the government’s Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS) has opened, with an additional £3bn of funding.

The bond programme offers loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the additional funding – which was actually announced alongside November’s Autumn Statement – would help to build 20,000 affordable homes.

For the first time, housing associations can also use the scheme to upgrade their existing properties. Providers will be able to apply for loans to cover energy upgrades such as solar panels and carry out building safety works, including the removal of dangerous cladding.

Next in Mr Gove’s sights were what he believes are underperforming councils. He said planning authorities in England’s 20 largest cities and towns will be made to follow a “brownfield presumption” if housebuilding drops below expected levels.

Every council in England will need to prioritise brownfield development and be more flexible around allowing housebuilding on derelict sites.

The bar for refusing housing on brownfield sites will be made “much higher” for city councils that fail to hit their targets.

Next up are plans for an expansion of permitted development rights (PDR) to cover shops and offices of any size.

The housing secretary is reportedly cutting the need for shops to have been empty for a period of time before they can be converted to housing.

PDR rules currently allow large commercial buildings to be turned into homes without planning permission. From 2015 to 2022, 73,575 new houses were converted from offices under PDR.