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The Week in Housing: Labour finalises new NPPF, and social housing gets £81m boost in Wales #UKhousing

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15 and chief executive of L&Q, called the reforms “a good start”.

Megan Hinch, senior policy and practice lead on planning at the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “Planning reform alone won’t solve the housing crisis. We also need significant investment in the Spending Review to help the sector meet the government’s 1.5 million-homes target.”

The reforms have been warmly welcomed across the sector, although concern remains about the overall housing target.

The government’s long-awaited changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) were published this week, including an additional £100m for council planners. But Labour has dropped its mooted 50% affordable housing target on green belt land.

“We need a decade-long rent settlement, equal access to the Building Safety Fund, and a rent convergence mechanism. Without these measures, no amount of planning reform will deliver the affordable homes that London or the rest of the UK desperately need,” she added.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, announced the NPPF changes during a site visit at Urban&Civic’s Alconbury Weald development, where 6,500 homes will be delivered on a brownfield site.

Nigel Hugill, chief executive of Urban&Civic, was delighted with the pair’s attendance and said “the reintroduction of mandatory housing targets is the absolute foundation for higher numbers and a workable system”.

Inside Housing has looked into the NPPF changes in detail, and five key things we learned can be read here.

Ahead of the big splash on NPPF reforms, Ms Rayner also revealed plans to hand greater control of planning to metro mayors.

There was big news in Wales this week, as the government pledged an extra £81m in capital funding to build more homes for social rent in its draft Budget for 2025-26.

The money was announced just two days before the latest government data revealed that affordable housing provision in Wales dipped by 3% in 2023-24, with 3,255 affordable homes delivered across the country during the year.

TPAS Cymru called on the Welsh government to remove planning red tape, claiming it was preventing tenants from accessing affordable, energy-efficient heating, and delaying the nation’s net zero plans.

The Welsh government plans a consultation on permitted development rights, which will include air-source heat pumps, in early 2025. The draft Budget allocated £95m for decarbonising existing homes and £37.5m for warm homes.

In England, the government announced it would introduce changes to Energy Performance Certificates in the second half of 2026, as it looks to bolster its own Warm Homes Plan, which includes new standards for private rented homes by 2030.