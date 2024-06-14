The Week in Housing: Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens all commit to deliver social housing

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Good afternoon.
Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. It is also the midpoint of the six-week general election campaign, which came with the publication of all the major parties’ manifestos.
The Liberal Democrats set out their stall first, with a pledge to deliver 380,000 homes per year, including 150,000 for social rent, and give councils power to end the Right to Buy in their areas.
The party said that it would deliver the homes through new garden cities and community-led developments, and by expanding neighbourhood planning.
This was followed by the Green Party confirming its plans to scrap the Right to Buy and deliver 150,000 social homes per year during its manifesto launch in Brighton on Wednesday.
Co-leader Carla Denyer said the party would “provide genuinely affordable housing”, create 150,000 new social homes every year by the end of the next parliament and, “unlike Labour”, end the Right to Buy scheme “that takes so many homes that are needed out of circulation”.
For its part, Labour’s manifesto promised to prioritise and increase protections on newly built social rented homes, alongside pledging more devolution to combined authorities and steps to improve building safety.
While the document was short of any targets, it said Labour will “prioritise the building of new social rented homes and better protect our existing stock” by “reviewing the increased Right to Buy discounts introduced in 2012 and increasing protections on newly built social housing”.
The focus on social housing by three out of four parties can be considered a win for Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, which has been calling on political parties to commit to building substantial numbers of homes for social rent in their manifestos.
From the Conservatives, there were just two mentions of social housing in the manifesto, which reiterated a previously floated idea – panned as “scapegoating and unserious” by the sector – to introduce a ‘local connection’ and ‘UK connection’ test for social housing.
The party did commit to delivering 1.6 million homes, and it promised to renew the Affordable Homes Programme to target homes of all tenures and focus on regenerating and improving housing estates.
Writing in Inside Housing today, Jack Pringle, chair of the Royal Institute of British Architects, has set out why the next government must act swiftly to improve fire safety.
One of these areas is in construction product safety. Inside Housing reported the concern of sector professionals at the Building Safety Regulator’s annual conference last month. They outlined why the government’s lack of response to a construction product safety review was causing “a real problem”.
The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has today released an eight-minute film to mark the seventh anniversary of the tragedy. The video message focuses on the importance of archiving for the memorial project. It also documents the spontaneous memorials that appeared close to the tower after the 2017 fire.
The commission also launched a selection process to find a community-focused design team to create a fitting tribute honouring the 72 people who lost their lives in the fire.
Since the general election was announced, there have been a number of pieces of research that have highlighted both the scale of the housing crisis and the value of social housing. This week was no different.
First up was new research by the G15 that found London’s social homes contribute almost £6.9bn to the UK economy every year. The group, which represents London’s largest housing associations, said the failure to address the capital’s housing crisis, “exacerbated by political uncertainty and financial instability”, is “starving Londoners and the UK of at least an additional £7.7bn annually”.
This was followed by new research from JLL that put the total cost to build housing for every household on a social housing waiting list in England at an eye-watering £205bn.
As providers spend more on building safety and decarbonisation, leaving budgets increasingly squeezed, many are taking steps to take risk out of their development pipelines.
Senior professionals from across the sector have spoken to Inside Housing about how landlords have looked to mitigate some of the risks involved in development, opting for strategies such as increasing their focus on partnerships or scaling back development plans.
With the increased spending on existing stock not likely to end anytime soon, Lloyds Banking Group has been relaxing the repairs element in loan covenants for housing associations to free up cash for retrofit projects. The major bank has removed the MRI (major repairs included) element from EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) interest cover covenants for some housing associations over the past 12 months, which has freed up £3bn for retrofits.
Lloyds made the admission at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations annual conference in Glasgow. A round-up of the main talking points from the conference can be found here.
On building safety costs, house builder Crest Nicholson has completed a review of remediation work needed on 140 sites, leaving it with a bill of £31.4m. The figure is more than double the £15m it estimated would be needed in March, when it said it had appointed external consultants to assess how much money it should put aside for building safety issues after finding defects at four more sites.
A small housing charity for older people in South East England became a registered provider after discovering it was not exempt from Local Housing Allowance (LHA) caps. The Whiteley Homes Trust said it did so after discovering that an assumption that it had a special exemption to the capping of LHA rates – which the charity and Elmbridge Borough Council held for several decades – was not in fact the case.
A for-profit provider specialising in homes for military personnel and key workers has reported that pre-tax losses for 2023 more than doubled compared to the previous year. Auxesia Homes posted losses of £3.2m, compared with £1.4m in 2022, in its accounts for the 15-month period to 31 December 2023, driven by a failed deal, high interest rates and a non-compliant regulatory notice.
There were a number of new hires this week as the mayor of London’s development corporation recruited a former Homes England project director as its new development lead, and Home Group appointed a new customer experience director amid several resident-focused hires.
Finally, BPHA revealed that it is taking on more Section 106 homes as developers approach the landlord with “better value” offers. Inside Housing spoke to chief executive Richard Hill about why that is.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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