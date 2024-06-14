The Week in Housing: Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens all commit to deliver social housing #UKhousing

Co-leader Carla Denyer said the party would “provide genuinely affordable housing”, create 150,000 new social homes every year by the end of the next parliament and, “unlike Labour”, end the Right to Buy scheme “that takes so many homes that are needed out of circulation”.

This was followed by the Green Party confirming its plans to scrap the Right to Buy and deliver 150,000 social homes per year during its manifesto launch in Brighton on Wednesday.

The party said that it would deliver the homes through new garden cities and community-led developments, and by expanding neighbourhood planning.

The Liberal Democrats set out their stall first, with a pledge to deliver 380,000 homes per year, including 150,000 for social rent , and give councils power to end the Right to Buy in their areas.

Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire. It is also the midpoint of the six-week general election campaign, which came with the publication of all the major parties’ manifestos.

For its part, Labour’s manifesto promised to prioritise and increase protections on newly built social rented homes, alongside pledging more devolution to combined authorities and steps to improve building safety.

While the document was short of any targets, it said Labour will “prioritise the building of new social rented homes and better protect our existing stock” by “reviewing the increased Right to Buy discounts introduced in 2012 and increasing protections on newly built social housing”.

The focus on social housing by three out of four parties can be considered a win for Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, which has been calling on political parties to commit to building substantial numbers of homes for social rent in their manifestos.

From the Conservatives, there were just two mentions of social housing in the manifesto, which reiterated a previously floated idea – panned as “scapegoating and unserious” by the sector – to introduce a ‘local connection’ and ‘UK connection’ test for social housing.

The party did commit to delivering 1.6 million homes, and it promised to renew the Affordable Homes Programme to target homes of all tenures and focus on regenerating and improving housing estates.

Writing in Inside Housing today, Jack Pringle, chair of the Royal Institute of British Architects, has set out why the next government must act swiftly to improve fire safety.

One of these areas is in construction product safety. Inside Housing reported the concern of sector professionals at the Building Safety Regulator’s annual conference last month. They outlined why the government’s lack of response to a construction product safety review was causing “a real problem”.

The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has today released an eight-minute film to mark the seventh anniversary of the tragedy. The video message focuses on the importance of archiving for the memorial project. It also documents the spontaneous memorials that appeared close to the tower after the 2017 fire.

The commission also launched a selection process to find a community-focused design team to create a fitting tribute honouring the 72 people who lost their lives in the fire.

Since the general election was announced, there have been a number of pieces of research that have highlighted both the scale of the housing crisis and the value of social housing. This week was no different.

First up was new research by the G15 that found London’s social homes contribute almost £6.9bn to the UK economy every year. The group, which represents London’s largest housing associations, said the failure to address the capital’s housing crisis, “exacerbated by political uncertainty and financial instability”, is “starving Londoners and the UK of at least an additional £7.7bn annually”.

This was followed by new research from JLL that put the total cost to build housing for every household on a social housing waiting list in England at an eye-watering £205bn.

As providers spend more on building safety and decarbonisation, leaving budgets increasingly squeezed, many are taking steps to take risk out of their development pipelines.

Senior professionals from across the sector have spoken to Inside Housing about how landlords have looked to mitigate some of the risks involved in development, opting for strategies such as increasing their focus on partnerships or scaling back development plans.