The Week in Housing: Labour reveals Spending Review commitments and new draft NPPF

Ms Rayner believes the proposals will help social housing providers “plan for the future”. Senior leaders from across the sector immediately welcomed the changes as an “encouraging first step”.

As part of the flurry of government announcements, it was revealed that Sir Michael Lyons, chair of the English Cities Fund, will lead an expert panel charged with driving forward the development of sizeable new settlements across the UK.

The plans also included a commitment to increase housing targets by around 50% and toughen local affordability assessments.

On Tuesday, Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, announced plans to be brought forward at the next Spending Review, including a new draft National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), grant funding for affordable homes and certainty around rent-setting.

One senior leader told Inside Housing on Thursday they had almost forgotten what it was like to have a government in charge that appears to listen in a way that can give the 142,000 children living in temporary accommodation some hope.

However, this optimism needs to be backed up by a cash injection, both into the sector and into local authority budgets. While the changes to the NPPF are necessary, development figures are still projected to fall for at least the next 12 months.

At the same time, cash-strapped councils have to make difficult choices. An exclusive investigation for Inside Housing found that Southwark, Islington and Waltham Forest councils scrapped at least £240m worth of social housing last year.

Meanwhile, new figures showed that rough sleeping in London was up 29% in the last quarter compared with the same period last year.

The new data found 4,223 people were sleeping rough in London between April and June 2024, an increase of 29% on the same period last year. However, it is still lower than the record set between October and December 2023, of 4,389 people.

Another area the new government will need to look into is accessibility standards. Conservative ministers promised in July 2022 to make certain accessibility and adaptability standards in the building regulations mandatory for all new residences.

However, this never happened. Consequently, campaigners warned this week that the UK had missed out on a quarter of a million inclusive homes during a two-year policy vacuum.

The Local Government Association demanded fixed-term funding agreements it said could unlock 200,000 social homes over the next three decades, while the Northern Housing Consortium called for the government to devolve and simplify funding for brownfield regeneration.

In financial news, Clarion reported an uptick in its pre-tax surplus of more than £8m in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year.