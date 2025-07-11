The Week in Housing: LPS, plans to drive up development quality and G15 backs campaign

One of the first articles I wrote as a housing journalist was about high-rise blocks built using the large panel systems (LPS) method of construction. This is the same type of construction as Ronan Point, which partially collapsed in 1968.

This week, Peter Apps brought the story right up to date, with a detailed investigation into the future of such blocks under the Building Safety Act, and why the new regulator means there is a renewed focus on them.

It’s a must-read and sums up both the need for action and the balancing act facing the sector as it looks to prioritise work.

It came as we launched our revamped building and fire safety bulletin, which will now include monthly insight and investigations from Peter, as well as a round-up of the most important building safety stories.

This all came as the Construction Leadership Council and Homes England gave evidence to the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee this week as part of its inquiry into the Building Safety Regulator.

In Wales, an impact assessment published as the new Building Safety (Wales) Bill was introduced to the Welsh parliament revealed the predicted cost to the sector over the next 10 years.