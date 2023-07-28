The Week in Housing: L&Q in the spotlight

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Good afternoon.
This week, the Housing Ombudsman issued its highest-ever single set of fines – totalling £142,000 to be paid to more than 100 tenants – as it published an excoriating report into L&Q, the giant housing association.
The report, which we cover here, paints a deeply troubling picture of a failure in landlord services affecting hundreds, if not thousands, of residents.
Michael Gove, the housing secretary, has now summoned Fiona Fletcher-Smith, the landlord’s chief executive, to a meeting, telling her she has “failed your residents”.
And a sharp reminder of the potential consequences of poor repairs was also delivered by a coroner. A report was sent to the association regarding the death, through hypothermia, of a tenant who was waiting for a boiler repair.
Of course, long-term readers will know there is history here. In the 2010s, as housing associations diversified into market sale development and raised more private finance than ever before, L&Q soared above its peers.
It posted the biggest surpluses, secured debt at the lowest prices, promised the biggest development and took on the hardest regeneration schemes. It seemed to be the A-student, the shining example for what housing associations could be with good corporate management.
But beneath this surface, there were always problems – a steady drip of stories from tenants and leaseholders about disrepair, service charges and complaints going unanswered.
In 2019, these exploded in the national media. L&Q apologised, acknowledged it had got things wrong, set out major plans for investment in existing stock and promised to change.
Its development position also began to change: as the market turned, it sharply cooled its ambitions as profits from the private market took a hit.
The question now is why has it gone wrong again. Undoubtedly, the pandemic, which covers most of the period the ombudsman investigated, won’t have helped.
But there are broader questions about whether it is simply too big and whether the famous drive for efficiency over previous years has rendered it unable to complete the basics.
The landlord is making the right noises in response to the ombudsman, describing the report as “an extremely valuable learning process”, apologising for “the completely unacceptable service” residents have received and setting out a five-year plan, which includes a £3bn, 15-year major works investment programme and a 30% increase in frontline staff.
But since 2019, a willingness to apologise, promise change and increase inward investment have not been L&Q’s problem. The ombudsman said it “remains cautious” about the latest commitments, as previous policy changes have had “little to no impact on residents’ lived experience or service delivery”.
It is important to point out as well that the model L&Q followed was not simply invented in its offices in Stratford (or previously Lewisham), but explicitly endorsed and encouraged by government policy. This cut grant and told housing association to grow, get leaner and more corporate, raise finance and build without government subsidy.
Indeed, in 2016, when L&Q was plotting a gigantic ‘mega-merger’ with East Thames and Hyde (Hyde ultimately dropped out), housing minister Brandon Lewis was full-throated in his support. “It will make a real difference to increasing their capacity to build,” he said. “In my mind, this is exactly what housing associations should be doing.”
A year earlier, Mr Lewis castigated the sector for not cutting expenditure fast enough. “I do think the sector can and should do more to ensure that it is as efficient and as ambitious as it can be… We can’t afford inefficiency in social housing.”
Well, this week’s report shows the cost of all that. It is hard not to read L&Q’s struggles, at least to some degree, as a cautionary tale about the perils of too much ambition when it comes to corporatisation, growth and development.
We are, though, entering a new era. Big development plans are being cut back, much more is being put into existing stock and this week the shape of new, tough regulation on consumer standards was outlined, with the demanding but necessary requirement to physically inspect all homes.
Social landlords will have legitimate questions about access rights and timescales to get these inspections done, but the hope will be that, along with a broader refocusing on existing stock and resident services, the sector can move forward and leave stories like this behind, as the low mark of a previous era.
Elsewhere this week, Mr Gove delivered a big housing speech. It was, to be totally honest, quite flat.
The past 13 years have not been short of speeches in which ministers acknowledged the severity of the housing crisis, but responded with an entirely inadequate package mostly based on building on brownfield land and some form of expansion of permitted development rights.
This speech was very much of that ilk.
Mr Gove has been the most interesting housing secretary of the Conservative era because of his willingness to admit previous faults, challenge vested interests and get stalled policies moving forward. This speech was a return to the previous script.
It did, however, feature an interesting line on second staircases: the threshold will be reduced to 18 metres (Mr Gove had previously indicated 30 metres).
While ministers may hope this provides certainty to stalled schemes, they may be disappointed.
We don’t know whether the cut-off is 18 metres for the total height of the building or for the highest storey, whether single-cored ‘scissor’ stairs are allowed or not, what the minimum travel distances will be, as well as a host of other boring details that matter greatly to the designers tasked with implementing them. With MPs now on holiday, we may not get answers until after the summer.
In other grim housing news, temporary accommodation figures passed a record landmark. With private rents soaring and benefits frozen, expect this crisis to get much worse.
Also this week, we report on an extraordinary row in a Scottish village, where a housing association is planning to demolish some social homes, but faces a backlash from residents.
And in Wales, progress towards a mooted right to adequate housing will require “clear political and financial commitments” if it is to be meaningful, a committee of assembly members has said.
Have a great weekend.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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