The Week in Housing: L&Q in the spotlight

Indeed, in 2016, when L&Q was plotting a gigantic ‘mega-merger’ with East Thames and Hyde (Hyde ultimately dropped out), housing minister Brandon Lewis was full-throated in his support. “It will make a real difference to increasing their capacity to build,” he said. “In my mind, this is exactly what housing associations should be doing.”

A year earlier, Mr Lewis castigated the sector for not cutting expenditure fast enough. “I do think the sector can and should do more to ensure that it is as efficient and as ambitious as it can be… We can’t afford inefficiency in social housing.”

Well, this week’s report shows the cost of all that. It is hard not to read L&Q’s struggles, at least to some degree, as a cautionary tale about the perils of too much ambition when it comes to corporatisation, growth and development.

We are, though, entering a new era. Big development plans are being cut back, much more is being put into existing stock and this week the shape of new, tough regulation on consumer standards was outlined, with the demanding but necessary requirement to physically inspect all homes.

Social landlords will have legitimate questions about access rights and timescales to get these inspections done, but the hope will be that, along with a broader refocusing on existing stock and resident services, the sector can move forward and leave stories like this behind, as the low mark of a previous era.

Elsewhere this week, Mr Gove delivered a big housing speech. It was, to be totally honest, quite flat.

The past 13 years have not been short of speeches in which ministers acknowledged the severity of the housing crisis, but responded with an entirely inadequate package mostly based on building on brownfield land and some form of expansion of permitted development rights.

This speech was very much of that ilk.

Mr Gove has been the most interesting housing secretary of the Conservative era because of his willingness to admit previous faults, challenge vested interests and get stalled policies moving forward. This speech was a return to the previous script.

It did, however, feature an interesting line on second staircases: the threshold will be reduced to 18 metres (Mr Gove had previously indicated 30 metres).

While ministers may hope this provides certainty to stalled schemes, they may be disappointed.

We don’t know whether the cut-off is 18 metres for the total height of the building or for the highest storey, whether single-cored ‘scissor’ stairs are allowed or not, what the minimum travel distances will be, as well as a host of other boring details that matter greatly to the designers tasked with implementing them. With MPs now on holiday, we may not get answers until after the summer.

In other grim housing news, temporary accommodation figures passed a record landmark. With private rents soaring and benefits frozen, expect this crisis to get much worse.

Also this week, we report on an extraordinary row in a Scottish village, where a housing association is planning to demolish some social homes, but faces a backlash from residents.

And in Wales, progress towards a mooted right to adequate housing will require “clear political and financial commitments” if it is to be meaningful, a committee of assembly members has said.

Have a great weekend.

Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing

Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk

@PeteApps

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