The Week in Housing: market volatility makes waves

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Good afternoon.
Underlying market conditions and their impact on the sector dominated headlines this week. It was revealed that Homes England made a “fruitless payment” of £400,000 to a third-party service provider as part of a number of loan losses that totalled £148.3m during the financial year.
If that’s the sector’s funder, the week also brought insight into how individual providers are coping with a changing market.
Since the rent cap was introduced last year, many sector professionals have warned of its impact on development plans, margins and interest coverage metrics alongside higher than expected levels of inflation and rising interest rates.
With rising interest rates making that first home unaffordable for most, it is probably of little surprise that Metropolitan Thames Valley made its first move into Rent to Buy this week.
The scheme is available to first-time buyers who cannot otherwise afford to get onto the property ladder and is capped at a household income of £80,000.
Elsewhere, L&Q told the stock market it was predicting a 60% year-on-year fall in starts as it focused on its existing development pipeline and stock.
The G15 landlord is on track to deliver 1,100 starts and around 3,000 completions by the end of the 2024 financial year.
But this figure is significantly lower than the 2,758 starts the landlord reported in 2022-23, as part of its response to Inside Housing’s annual list of the Biggest Builders in June.
The fall-out from last year’s Mini Budget continues to affect development pipelines; Persimmon’s new-home completions fell 36% in the first six months of this year as a result.
The house builder’s half-year results for the six months ending 30 June 2023 show completions fell to 4,249, from 6,652 over the same period last year.
Persimmon said the drop in new home completions was a reflection “of the lower forward order book coming into the year, following the market challenges after last autumn’s Mini Budget”.
The economic uncertainty is also driving a slight uptick in merger activity. Moody’s said it expected the trend of consolation seen over the course of this year to continue, as landlords combine to increase scale to address the impact of rising mandatory costs, higher inflation and interest rates.
Also this week, there was a significant new approach from the Housing Ombudsman and Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman as they teamed up in criticising Nottingham City Council and Nottingham City Homes for the way they dealt with a woman’s anti-social behaviour complaints and subsequent requests to move house.
It was their first joint investigation.
The ombudsman ordered another Midlands landlord, Sandwell Council, to review its policy after it failed to respond to a resident’s mental health needs during another anti-social behaviour case.
The ombudsman also ordered Waverley Borough Council to pay out almost £13,000 after delayed disability adaptations forced a resident to install his own.
Elsewhere, the delay in introducing a ban on no-fault evictions means rising numbers of households are still being evicted under Section 21 notices.
Data published this week by the Ministry of Justice revealed that no-fault evictions by bailiffs increased by 41% in the past year.
A ban on no-fault evictions, first proposed in April 2019 by Theresa May when she was prime minister, is included in the recently published Renters’ Reform Bill.
It means private landlords – including registered providers – will no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason.
However, the ban is yet to be made law and bailiffs have evicted 21,332 households from their homes since the government first promised the ban.
In our deeper dives into the issues facing the sector this week, Inside Housing looked at how a Walsall social landlord is fast-tracking damp repairs for children with asthma.
As we move into an era where gas heating is expected to come to an end, most social landlords are only installing new low-carbon heating systems in new builds, or replacing oil and older electric heating systems.
But Inside Housing spoke to one housing association that has taken the unusual step of replacing its gas boilers with heat pumps to help meet its climate commitments.
Finally, a report on whether the principles of collective self build, which is common in Germany and South America, could take off in the UK. A visit to a project in Edinburgh looked at what the benefits could be for residents.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, deputy news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
House builder increases social housing completions to help offset ‘weak demand’ for private sales
Two-thirds of senior council housing staff not qualified enough to meet new requirements
An Edinburgh tenement project that is testing out collective self build
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