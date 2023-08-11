The Week in Housing: market volatility makes waves

Stephen Delahunty looks at how underlying market conditions and their impact on the sector dominated headlines this week #UKhousing

A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

The scheme is available to first-time buyers who cannot otherwise afford to get onto the property ladder and is capped at a household income of £80,000.

With rising interest rates making that first home unaffordable for most, it is probably of little surprise that Metropolitan Thames Valley made its first move into Rent to Buy this week .

Since the rent cap was introduced last year, many sector professionals have warned of its impact on development plans, margins and interest coverage metrics alongside higher than expected levels of inflation and rising interest rates.

If that’s the sector’s funder, the week also brought insight into how individual providers are coping with a changing market.

Underlying market conditions and their impact on the sector dominated headlines this week. It was revealed that Homes England made a “fruitless payment” of £400,000 to a third-party service provider as part of a number of loan losses that totalled £148.3m during the financial year.

Elsewhere, L&Q told the stock market it was predicting a 60% year-on-year fall in starts as it focused on its existing development pipeline and stock.

The G15 landlord is on track to deliver 1,100 starts and around 3,000 completions by the end of the 2024 financial year.

But this figure is significantly lower than the 2,758 starts the landlord reported in 2022-23, as part of its response to Inside Housing’s annual list of the Biggest Builders in June.

The fall-out from last year’s Mini Budget continues to affect development pipelines; Persimmon’s new-home completions fell 36% in the first six months of this year as a result.

The house builder’s half-year results for the six months ending 30 June 2023 show completions fell to 4,249, from 6,652 over the same period last year.

Persimmon said the drop in new home completions was a reflection “of the lower forward order book coming into the year, following the market challenges after last autumn’s Mini Budget”.

The economic uncertainty is also driving a slight uptick in merger activity. Moody’s said it expected the trend of consolation seen over the course of this year to continue, as landlords combine to increase scale to address the impact of rising mandatory costs, higher inflation and interest rates.

Also this week, there was a significant new approach from the Housing Ombudsman and Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman as they teamed up in criticising Nottingham City Council and Nottingham City Homes for the way they dealt with a woman’s anti-social behaviour complaints and subsequent requests to move house.

It was their first joint investigation.

The ombudsman ordered another Midlands landlord, Sandwell Council, to review its policy after it failed to respond to a resident’s mental health needs during another anti-social behaviour case.

The ombudsman also ordered Waverley Borough Council to pay out almost £13,000 after delayed disability adaptations forced a resident to install his own.