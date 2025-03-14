The Week in Housing: MIPIM, planning reforms and Homes England boss on the agency’s future

Good afternoon.

Since it came into power last year, the government has placed a huge emphasis on its intention to reform the planning process and considers these changes key to delivering 1.5 million homes over the course of this parliament.

This week, the long-awaited Planning and Infrastructure Bill was finally introduced to parliament.

Before the bill was presented to MPs, Labour trailed part of the reforms on Sunday. This included news that three charities and public bodies will be cut from the planning system as part of plans to reduce the scope of ‘statutory consultees’ and speed up decisions.

This was followed by more details on measures such as compulsory purchase reform, streamlined planning decisions through a new national scheme of delegation, the strengthening of development corporations, and a nature restoration fund to “ensure there is a win-win for both the economy and nature”.

You can read about five things we learned from the bill here.

The sector broadly welcomed the majority of the plans, alongside the caveat that “planning reform alone is not enough” to deliver the government’s development ambitions.