The Week in Housing: mixed delivery results, new regulatory guidance and additional cladding funding

In the meantime, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is pushing ahead with the introduction of a separate Competence and Conduct (C&C) Standard, alongside the Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs).

Mr Reed said the reformed legal right will increase opportunities for social housing residents to take on the running of their homes if their landlords do not improve their services.

This will come after a consultation on how housing association tenants can benefit from the Right to Manage, which currently applies only to leaseholders and people living in council-managed homes.

Housing secretary Steve Reed said this week that he wants social tenants to have more power over their homes, and revealed that the government will publish guidance on housing quality regulations later this year.

The STAIRs will come in under the RSH’s Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard, with the aim of “increasing transparency for social housing tenants in England and raising standards across the sector”, while the C&C requirements will be under a separate standard.

Following a consultation, the new standards will come into force from October, with transition periods for elements of the STAIRs and C&C requirements.

The RSH also handed two housing associations and two local authorities their first consumer grades, and confirmed that an insolvent housing association has appealed against being removed from the list of registered providers.

There was a mixed picture on the development front after new research revealed around 32,000 new affordable homes, and half of new rural affordable housing, could be at risk because of new planning rules proposed by the government.

However, good news came from the National Housing Federation’s annual supply survey, which reported a record high in annual housing association starts and completions.

The picture was less rosy in the capital, where new figures found the mayor of London’s office has missed its affordable housing starts target by thousands.

Before the figures came out, Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, said the government should consider bringing back Help to Buy to support the housing market.

He made the call in an exclusive interview with Inside Housing. The idea is gaining ground as low demand weighs on housing development, particularly in London.

This was demonstrated by Vistry, which expects to make a loss before tax of £30m in the first half of the year, in part due to less demand from its affordable partners.

House builder Hill Group increased its completions by 18% last year, while its affordable housing delivery was affected by building safety approval delays.