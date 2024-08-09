The Week in Housing: modular firm and NHBC in the dock, plus more consumer judgements

Good afternoon.

Two significant legal disputes came to light this week, the judgements of which will make for interesting reading for the sector.

First up, Peabody has won a High Court case against the National House Building Council (NHBC) over an insolvency insurance claim.

The large housing association made an insurance claim with NHBC in 2023 after it took on additional costs to complete a development following the insolvency of a contractor.

NHBC, which provides insurance for new build homes, had denied Peabody’s claim, arguing that the landlord had run out of time because its contractor entered administration more than six years before the claim was made.

The case will continue to trial barring any appeal by NHBC. At the same time, a major developer has lodged a High Court winding-up petition against modular house builder TopHat.

Yorkshire-based Harworth Group, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has submitted the petition over a claim that it is a creditor of the Goldman Sachs-backed firm.

A hearing is due to take place at the High Court’s Business and Property Courts division in Leeds next Tuesday (13 August).