Good afternoon.

We’re in the middle of a housing crisis that is about to get worse, according to the week’s big new report.

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee said planning consultants have estimated that annual housebuilding will go down to around 150,000 a year under the government’s proposed policy reforms (as a reminder: the official objective is 300,000 homes). Among other recommendations, the report called on the government to give greater importance to planning for 90,000 social rent homes a year.

The report followed hot on the heels of news that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities handed back hundreds of millions of pounds budgeted for 2022-23, which the Chartered Institute of Housing estimated could have funded 5,000 new affordable homes.

Readers will know precisely why this is such shocking news – and why the delivery of new social housing has to remain a national priority.

The impact of our broken housing system prompted a warning from various groups in London, including housing officers and London deputy mayor for housing Tom Copley. They wrote a letter to housing secretary Michael Gove warning of an “unprecedented crisis in temporary accommodation”.