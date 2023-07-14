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Good afternoon.
We’re in the middle of a housing crisis that is about to get worse, according to the week’s big new report.
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee said planning consultants have estimated that annual housebuilding will go down to around 150,000 a year under the government’s proposed policy reforms (as a reminder: the official objective is 300,000 homes). Among other recommendations, the report called on the government to give greater importance to planning for 90,000 social rent homes a year.
The report followed hot on the heels of news that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities handed back hundreds of millions of pounds budgeted for 2022-23, which the Chartered Institute of Housing estimated could have funded 5,000 new affordable homes.
Readers will know precisely why this is such shocking news – and why the delivery of new social housing has to remain a national priority.
The impact of our broken housing system prompted a warning from various groups in London, including housing officers and London deputy mayor for housing Tom Copley. They wrote a letter to housing secretary Michael Gove warning of an “unprecedented crisis in temporary accommodation”.
Similar stories are emerging all over the UK. This week it was revealed that Gwynedd, the second-largest county in Wales, saw spending on temporary accommodation rise by more than 1,000% in the past five years. This is from just below £500,000 in 2018 to £5.6m in 2022, according to a Freedom of Information request by Inside Housing.
There was action to address delivery concerns elsewhere in the system, with news that housing and health ministers have set up a new taskforce to respond to concerns about the use of NHS land.
And at the start of the week, local councils reacted in surprise to reports in The Sunday Times that Mr Gove is drawing up plans for a 250,000-home expansion of Cambridge.
One of the UK’s largest house builders revealed some of its future delivery plans, too. Vistry reopened a huge timber frame manufacturing facility it acquired as part of a merger last year.
The planning system was also the subject of discussion in Scotland, with a warning that the affordable sector may target easier sites under the country’s new planning framework.
Inside Housing also took a detailed look at Scotland’s plan for tough new building standards, and flagged the questions that still need to be answered.
Quality and safety issues remain a central concern for the housing sector, too. This week brought the welcome news from the Welsh government that all of the developers that signed up to the developers pact to remediate buildings with fire safety issues have set out plans for completing the work.
Landlords’ approach to stock condition surveys has been the subject of much scrutiny in recent times. This week Norwich City Council revealed that it has upped the scope of its upcoming stock condition survey to cover 100% of homes, rather than 25% in a year, in order to allow for more effective future financial forecasting.
And the English regulator launched a new pilot for small landlords to collect data on tenant satisfaction measures.
In finance news, one major landlord posted some good news this week, with Bromford seeing its outlook revised to stable from negative by a ratings agency.
Finally, Inside Housing’s round-up of housing association risk registers earlier this year revealed that recruitment and retention of staff is one of the biggest problems the sector is facing right now. We took a look at one initiative at the recent Housing 2023 conference, run in partnership with various groups, including the Greater Manchester Housing Providers, that aimed to help: a major housing jobs fair.
Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: martin.hilditch@insidehousing.co.uk
Landlords turn to in-house staff and other firms after latest contractor insolvency
Planning reforms would render 300,000 homes target ‘impossible’, say MPs
Passivhaus now: Scotland’s plan for tough new building standards
A view from the Housing jobs fair
Ombudsman to inspect council over ‘concerning’ recurrence of cases
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