The Week in Housing: new AI survey, London Plan and service charge regime, plus ombudsman appointment delayed #UKhousing

To tackle the problem, the G15 Residents’ Group called on the housing minister to introduce a shared ownership pilot that would reduce interest rates on staircasing and help more people own their homes outright.

Inside Housing has written extensively about the impact of rising service charges, often the result of insurance and building safety costs, and the impact of the affordability of the shared ownership model, where only around 2% of residents staircase to full ownership each year.

This legal judgment came after the government revealed plans for a new service charge regime, including stronger protections against unfair costs , as part of a wider package of leasehold protections due to come into force in 2027.

One of Inside Housing’s most-read stories of the week was a report on a court ruling described as “significant” and a “warning” to the sector after a large London landlord lost its appeal to pass service charges for private flats on to shared owners.

An attempt to address some of the issues with this homeownership model came through the introduction of the shared ownership code of practice, with L&Q becoming the first G15 housing association to adopt it this week.

The code, operated by the New Homes Quality Board, commits landlords to a consistent set of requirements covering transparency, customer service and fair treatment across their shared ownership offer.

It comes after Hampshire-based Abri and London-based Poplar HARCA announced they were adopting the code in June.

If the rumours around Westminster are correct, then housing secretary Steve Reed, a staunch ally of outgoing prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, is unlikely to be in his position this time next week.

Prime minister-in-waiting Andy Burnham is expected to announce his new cabinet on Monday, with reports suggesting that Angela Rayner could return to the role.

If the rumours are true, then Mr Reed’s last appearance in front of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee will not have filled the sector with much certainty. He told MPs that the long-awaited housing strategy will be published at the “very beginning of September” to allow a new administration to sign it off. This is the second time it has been delayed.

Mr Reed also said that an announcement on strategic partnership allocations under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) will be led by Mr Burnham.

Meanwhile, the incoming prime minister revealed plans this week to give away public land for council housing as he looks to deliver the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period.

It has also been reported that Mr Burnham believes the £39bn SAHP should be diverted to local authorities. However, there has been no additional detail on this proposal yet and SAHP bids have already been submitted.

MPs have urged the government to set out clearer parameters for its £21bn housing fund, raising concerns that current delivery efforts will not have a balanced impact across the country.

In the capital, a new London Plan revealed that a third of boroughs will return to a target of 35% affordable housing on new developments from 2028.

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan lowered the target to 20% in October last year. He plans to shift to borough-by-borough affordable housing targets to maximise housebuilding in the capital. You can read the sector’s initial reaction to the move here.