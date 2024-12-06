A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

The Week in Housing: new remediation strategy and BSR guidance review, plus Scottish Budget and Starmer’s housing pledge #UKhousing

The second milestone was a reiteration of the government’s commitment to deliver 1.5 million homes by the end of this parliament.

This was followed by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer delivering a speech on Thursday listing six milestones for his government. He said a “strong foundation” of economic stability and security measures enabled Labour to look ahead.

In the meantime, Ms Rayner’s Remediation Acceleration Plan will focus on three objectives : fixing high-risk buildings with clear deadlines and penalties; identifying all buildings with unsafe cladding; and protecting residents from the financial burdens of remediation.

Under current rules, social landlords are only eligible for building safety funds if costs would otherwise be passed on to leaseholders or they threaten the landlord’s financial viability.

The week started with deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner setting a 2029 deadline for high-rise cladding fixes and promised a long-term social housing remediation strategy in spring 2025.

In response to Sir Keir’s Plan for Change speech, Kate Henderson, chief executive at the National Housing Federation, said: “A substantial boost in investment and funding for new affordable homes, particularly those for social rent, is the best way for the government to meet its 1.5 million new homes target.

“Ahead of the upcoming Spending Review, we are calling on the government to introduce a package of measures to support the social housing sector to rebuild capacity including increased funding for new and existing social homes, as part of a new long-term housing strategy.”

The prime minister’s speech came after a number of reports suggested the government could miss its target by as much as half a million homes.

Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, wrote in Inside Housing this week that Labour’s housebuilding plans risk being a short-sighted approach to the housing crisis.

With the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) publishing the results of the tenant satisfaction measures for 2023-24, Inside Housing has shared six key takeaways from the first year.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said landlords should “already be reflecting” on their results and “using them to improve their services”.

This was followed by John Wickenden, research manager at Housemark, reflecting on the TSMs publication and the value of the data.

Beyond Ms Rayner’s new remediation plan, there were a number of big building safety announcements.

The most surprising was the Labour government rejecting a recommendation from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that would mandate personal evacuation plans for disabled people in residential blocks. Instead, ministers will implement emergency evacuation information sharing, a procedure proposed by the Conservatives in 2022 to share the location of disabled residents with fire services.

The Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE), an independent professional body for people in the fire engineering sector, has sanctioned a prolific fire assessor and its former chair of trustee directors. Adam Kiziak of Tri Fire and Mark Chubb, who chaired the IFE’s board of trustee directors until summer 2023, appeared on the IFE website’s list of sanctioned members last week.

The Building Safety Regulator confirmed it will undertake a review of Approved Documents guidance.

Tower Hamlets Council revealed it has taken legal action against a private building owner to remove Grenfell-style cladding from a high-rise property.