The Week in Housing: new year, but many of the same headlines

Good morning, and welcome to 2023.

It’s been a busy week of housing news to start the year – with many of the themes which dominated last year continuing to make headlines.

Fire safety made our news bulletins again this week, with exclusive data from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) which shed a light on how it is approaching its new role overseeing new plans to build high-rise residential buildings.

The data showed that it will be no soft touch: 60% of the plans which went through the system last year attracted its concern, many of them for the use of a single staircase.

What’s interesting about this is that a single staircase is perfectly legal in England (although probably not for much longer).

So the HSE (which will eventually become the Building Safety Regulator) has shown it will take a tougher-than-minimum-standards approach. Something to consider for those planning high-rise developments in the years to come.