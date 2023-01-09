The Week in Housing: new year, but many of the same headlines

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good morning, and welcome to 2023.
It’s been a busy week of housing news to start the year – with many of the themes which dominated last year continuing to make headlines.
Fire safety made our news bulletins again this week, with exclusive data from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) which shed a light on how it is approaching its new role overseeing new plans to build high-rise residential buildings.
The data showed that it will be no soft touch: 60% of the plans which went through the system last year attracted its concern, many of them for the use of a single staircase.
What’s interesting about this is that a single staircase is perfectly legal in England (although probably not for much longer).
So the HSE (which will eventually become the Building Safety Regulator) has shown it will take a tougher-than-minimum-standards approach. Something to consider for those planning high-rise developments in the years to come.
There is also news about the cost of living struggles of those at the sharpest end of the housing crisis – many of whom, our data shows, continue to face homelessness as a result of ‘no-fault evictions’ getting on for four years after the government promised to ban them.
And those who face homelessness are getting less help than they otherwise might have from the benefit system: cuts to Discretionary Housing Payments (DHPs) have resulted in councils turning away far more applicants than in previous years.
These payments can be the difference between keeping a tenancy and an eviction, and councils have described their increasing absence as part of a “national homelessness crisis” sweeping the country.
From the homelessness crisis to the climate crisis – with the recent mild weather in England and the frighteningly hot weather in much of Europe a constant reminder of what’s at stake.
MPs in Westminster want the UK government to adopt a “war effort” to energy efficiency, noting the drop in energy efficiency measures being installed over the past decade.
But the week also brought a reminder that energy efficiency installations might not always have the desired effect: a large study by the University of Cambridge showed gas used for heating did not reduce much in the aftermath of insulation work.
This should be a reminder to the sector that the primary target in terms of decarbonisation is taking fossil fuel-based heating systems out, not just putting insulation in.
The country needs to transition from gas boilers to heat pumps and other electric or renewable heat sources rapidly, but this work has barely begun. Until it does, the world will keep getting hotter.
Finally, congratulations to Andrew van Doorn, chief executive of charity HACT, on his well-deserved OBE.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Quote of the week:
“There’s a clear pattern to government behaviour: cut levels of support nationally, then push responsibility down to local councils without giving them the capacity to respond adequately”
Karen Buck, Labour’s shadow minister for social security, on the cuts to DHP
Five must-read stories:
1. ‘I want to change the world’: Lara Oyedele sets out her stall as the new president of the Chartered Institute of Housing
2. Fire safety concerns flagged by regulator in 60% of England’s proposed high rises
3. More than 50,000 households threatened with homelessness due to no-fault evictions since government promised ban
4. Councils refuse emergency housing payments after large government cut to support fund
5. Modern methods of construction need a dose of the traditional
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