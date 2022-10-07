The Week in Housing: party conferences and housing

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Good afternoon.
Party conference season this year has been one of the more unusual affairs, taking place as it has against the backdrop of an unfurling economic crisis caused in no small part by the politicians.
Amid all the debate, what has it meant for housing?
Let’s consider the Conservatives first. Housing did not feature in the conference headlines, and there were no dramatic housing policy reveals, which have become something of a feature of recent years. Some may regard that as a relief.
Nonetheless, housing sits at the heart of all the major talking points. First, Liz Truss’ headline attempt to strike a new political divide between ‘growth’ and ‘anti-growth’ and position herself as the figurehead of the former.
A part of the hoped-for growth appears to be a boost in housebuilding, but is this something Ms Truss and her colleagues really want to deliver? The party seems to be pulling itself rapidly in two directions on this point.
Housing minister Lee Rowley told our reporter the party would axe its 300,000 homes target – something which has seemed likely for a while. Local targets for councils, calculated on assessments of housing need, will also go after Ms Truss branded them ’Stalinist’ in the leadership campaign.
So is the party setting an anti-housebuilding agenda, while also hoping for increased growth on the back of more housebuilding? Not quite. The plan centres on Investment Zones, where they hope the effective removal of many planning constraints will create mini-development booms.
This policy has a number of problems, and doesn’t seem to be much of a solution to the identified reasons for sluggish housebuilding. It is also likely to crash straight into the old problem of furious local objection, which no recent Conservative prime minister has yet been able to ride out.
More important though is the fact that housebuilding is much more sensitive to macro-economic factors than policy wheezes. And if rising mortgage rates trigger the house price fall many economists expect, that will send new building work crashing in just the same way as it always has.
And this time it might be worse – as the affordable housing sector faces its own rent-cap-induced crunch and many struggle to keep the fires alight in the way it has in other downturns.
Housing is also enormously relevant to one of the conference’s big debates: the decision on whether or not to up-rate benefits by inflation. Ms Truss was ominously tight-lipped on her predecessor’s pledge to do so and various sources briefed the media about the need to get benefit claimants to “put their shoulders to the wheel”. A return to this sort of ’scroungers versus strivers’ rhetoric is very unwelcome at a time of enormous pressure on the lowest-income households.
It’s also patently untrue. As those in the housing sector will know, 40% of Universal Credit claimants are in work. Many of the remaining 60% have long-term illnesses or care responsibilities, which mean getting a job is not a simple matter.
The housing benefit bill is high because housing costs are high. This is the inevitable consequence of decades of underinvestment in new social housing. Many benefit claimants now rent privately, and that means their costs are higher.
Cutting their payments at this point will simply result in evictions and homelessness which – even putting the vast and long-term human costs to one side – will result in higher public expenditure.
The new housing secretary, Simon Clarke, may want to consider how his department will achieve its KPI of reducing homelessness should he get his wish and see the Treasury “trim the fat” from the welfare bill.
Meanwhile, the Labour Party, which we covered last week, are setting a notably different tone. Shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy has made a huge pledge to increase the amount of social housing should Labour’s poll lead hold into the next election.
Ironically enough, this is a policy which would drive growth (through increased housebuilding and secure, affordable housing for workers on lower incomes) and cut the benefit bill (by taking families out of unaffordable private and temporary housing). Perhaps Ms Truss should give it a go.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
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