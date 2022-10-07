The Week in Housing: party conferences and housing

Good afternoon.

Party conference season this year has been one of the more unusual affairs, taking place as it has against the backdrop of an unfurling economic crisis caused in no small part by the politicians.

Amid all the debate, what has it meant for housing?

Let’s consider the Conservatives first. Housing did not feature in the conference headlines, and there were no dramatic housing policy reveals, which have become something of a feature of recent years. Some may regard that as a relief.

Nonetheless, housing sits at the heart of all the major talking points. First, Liz Truss’ headline attempt to strike a new political divide between ‘growth’ and ‘anti-growth’ and position herself as the figurehead of the former.

A part of the hoped-for growth appears to be a boost in housebuilding, but is this something Ms Truss and her colleagues really want to deliver? The party seems to be pulling itself rapidly in two directions on this point.