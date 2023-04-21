The Week in Housing: plaudits for the National Housing Federation’s research on overcrowded homes

The Week in Housing: National Housing Federation research reveals shocking scale of families in overcrowded homes and the need for new social housing #UKhousing

Inside Housing would also strongly recommend the film Half Way, in which director Daisy-May Hudson documents the impact of homelessness and overcrowding on her own family . It’s one of the most powerful pieces of work about homelessness and overcrowding in recent years, and should be a must-watch for everyone working in the housing sector.

The research, which drew huge national media attention, showed the resulting poor mental and physical health. It also found that households from ethnic minority backgrounds were three times more likely to be affected by overcrowding than white households.

If you read one thing this week, make sure it’s the research by the NHF that revealed two million children from 746,000 households were living in overcrowded homes . Adults were sleeping in kitchens or hallways, and children were unable to do their homework, as a result.

Ultimately, the NHF’s work points to a broken housing system – and the need for more investment in social housing and homes for people on low incomes. The majority of our stories this week detail either the impact of that broken system or efforts to find solutions within it.

A new report found that 40% of domestic abuse survivors have been turned away from safe accommodation, due to a lack of capacity.

Concern was also raised for Ukrainian refugees, as government figures revealed thousands of families with children are now homeless.

And new analysis also suggested that £1.6bn in housing benefit was currently being paid to private landlords for non-decent homes.

Homelessness charity Crisis echoed the NHF’s calls for more social housing as it revealed details of its new partnership with a high street bank – and what it is looking to do as a result.

Different regions are looking to tackle their own housing problems. In England, the West Midlands Combined Authority revealed the shape of its new affordable homes programme following the “trailblazer” devolution deal with central government.

And Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s new first minister, put tackling empty and second homes front and centre in one of his early housing announcements. Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said an “early focus” on the urgent need to increase the supply of affordable homes was welcome, because “those homes are key to Scotland’s fight for social justice”.