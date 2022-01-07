The Week in Housing: please (re)lease me, from these costs

“We are actively looking at all the options to meet the costs,” read a letter sent to one shared owner living at Shepherds Bush Housing Group’s Townmead development in Fulham.

“If we are unable to meet the costs from alternative sources, leaseholders will be required to meet them.”

This type of letter is becoming all too familiar with shared owners and leaseholders living in housing association blocks across the UK.

In the early days of the building safety crisis back in 2018 – when it was seen as just a cladding crisis, which in turn was seen as just an aluminium composite material (ACM) crisis – housing associations were more readily willing to protect leaseholders.

Rewind all the way back to August 2018 and Peabody had just announced that it would be covering re-cladding bills for all leaseholders.

In a letter sent to leaseholders at the time, the 60,000-home landlord said that given the “unprecedented circumstances surrounding ACM cladding we believe the costs should not be borne by leaseholders and shared owners”.

However, as we saw over the next few years, the circumstances were not as “unprecedented” as first thought. We now know all too well that it was not just an ACM crisis, or a cladding crisis, and that the buildings that needed fixing were not one or two exceptional cases, but numbering in the thousands.

The costs for housing associations to fix these buildings have skyrocketed, and in turn so has landlords’ willingness to make statements like Peabody did four years ago.