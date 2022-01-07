The Week in Housing: please (re)lease me, from these costs

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“We are actively looking at all the options to meet the costs,” read a letter sent to one shared owner living at Shepherds Bush Housing Group’s Townmead development in Fulham.
“If we are unable to meet the costs from alternative sources, leaseholders will be required to meet them.”
This type of letter is becoming all too familiar with shared owners and leaseholders living in housing association blocks across the UK.
In the early days of the building safety crisis back in 2018 – when it was seen as just a cladding crisis, which in turn was seen as just an aluminium composite material (ACM) crisis – housing associations were more readily willing to protect leaseholders.
Rewind all the way back to August 2018 and Peabody had just announced that it would be covering re-cladding bills for all leaseholders.
In a letter sent to leaseholders at the time, the 60,000-home landlord said that given the “unprecedented circumstances surrounding ACM cladding we believe the costs should not be borne by leaseholders and shared owners”.
However, as we saw over the next few years, the circumstances were not as “unprecedented” as first thought. We now know all too well that it was not just an ACM crisis, or a cladding crisis, and that the buildings that needed fixing were not one or two exceptional cases, but numbering in the thousands.
The costs for housing associations to fix these buildings have skyrocketed, and in turn so has landlords’ willingness to make statements like Peabody did four years ago.
Instead, it is largely expected that most social landlords are taking the position that they will pay for tenanted residents and pursue other means to recoup costs for leaseholders and shared owners.
And if they can’t? Sorry guys, but you are going to have to pay.
This issue raised its head again this week, when building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh discussed the issue in the House of Lords.
While he may have been slightly mistaken with his understanding of Optivo’s building safety position (as highlighted in this story), Lord Greenhalgh stated that it was wrong for costs to be passed on to those people who “do not have broad enough shoulders to bear them”.
And this is true – it is wrong for these costs to be pushed on to housing association leaseholders. Aside from the fact that leaseholders, who had no part in the building of blocks, should not pay anyway, leaseholders in housing associations blocks are often the homeowners with the tightest funds. This is even more the case when it comes to shared owners, who in some cases own only 20% of their homes but now face 100% of the remediation costs.
And housing associations do need to take responsibility for some of these costs, particularly if they were involved in the development.
Some have already put their hands up. L&Q, for example, revealed at the end of last year that it would pay for any remediation work where its construction arm was responsible for the building. But these situations of housing associations are rare.
Often, and even more so a few years ago when associations carried out less land-led development projects, associations picked up most of their housing through Section 106 from developers and had very little oversight during construction.
Associations shouldn’t be completely absolved from responsibility when this is the case. They had oversight of these properties when handed over and clearly didn’t have the right structures in place to properly check these blocks and reject them if not up to scratch. However, the developers that cut corners or didn’t follow rules are surely more culpable.
And not just developers, either. In the National Housing Federation’s statement responding to Lord Greenhalgh’s comments, it called for the government to try to recoup costs from the product manufacturers.
I often find it crazy that manufacturers are not often discussed when it comes to who pays. As the Grenfell Inquiry has shown in some cases, tests were manipulated and clients deceived over the safety of these products. It astonishes me that there isn’t more pressure for money to come from manufacturers.
However, in the short term this will not help leaseholders in buildings were remediation is, or already has, taken place, and bills are falling through their letterboxes.
That is why the government needs to cough up more money in the short term, and then look at ways of trying to retrieve that in a more concerted way from those that are responsible for the problems, which could in some cases mean housing associations.
It is promising that the government is considering both.
As my story before Christmas outlining the government’s building safety plans revealed, Michael Gove is considering bolstering the Building Safety Fund to the tune of around £1bn.
While clearly not enough to fix all the issues, any extra funds should be welcomed. It is also promising, as the story revealed, that the government is looking to bring together a centralised government-backed team that will work exclusively to recover funds from those companies that it feels are liable for some of the issues.
What form that takes, and how successful it is, remains to be seen but it is a positive step to ultimately protect the most innocent party in this never-ending charade: the leaseholder.
Elsewhere, the week kicked off with the Queen’s annual New Year’s Honours list, which once again included a number of figures from the social housing sector. Find the full list of OBE and MBE winners here.
The shake-up at under-fire housing association Swan seems to be continuing, with the news earlier this week that its group financial controller had exited the organisation. It comes after the association brought in a new interim chief executive and new experienced housing figures to bolster its board.
Jack Simpson, news editor
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