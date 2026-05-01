The Week in Housing: Rent caps and renters’ rights on the agenda as local elections loom

Good afternoon.

This week brought the news that the government will push ahead with its Right to Buy reforms, meaning renters will have to wait three times as long to purchase their homes as ministers hope to slow the loss of social housing stock.

With talk of rent controls in the private rented sector causing a stir as the government wrestles with how to address housing affordability, the Renters’ Rights Act comes into effect today, and should protect more than 2,000 households a month from eviction.

Elsewhere, housing minister Matthew Pennycook fired a warning over proposed service charge caps, which he says could have a “detrimental impact” on leaseholders.

Proposed reforms to planning committees have also come under scrutiny, with councils and house builders warning that the changes could create risk and uncertainty in the system.

However, we also heard how the government’s English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act, which was granted royal assent, could reinvigorate planning processes and offer mayors and strategic authorities potential to boost development.