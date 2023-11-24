The Week in Housing: respite for LHA claimants

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Good afternoon.
All eyes were on Jeremy Hunt this week as he strolled around Downing Street clutching a teal folder, in a matching suit, before delivering his second Autumn Statement.
There was good news as the chancellor seemed to have listened to the sector’s calls to unfreeze Local Housing Allowance (LHA) and increase benefits.
Restoring LHA rates to the 30th percentile from April 2024 will offer some respite for those struggling with soaring rents and the cost of living crisis. But the relief is likely to be short lived.
LHA rates will be frozen again from 2025-26 onwards. This little detail was left out of Mr Hunt’s speech. The briefing document published alongside the Autumn Statement also revealed that the £3bn Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme will be expanded by a further £3bn.
As nutrient neutrality rules have become a political battleground of late, the government believes the measures are blocking the development of more than 100,000 homes.
The rules mean house builders must ensure there is no nutrient pollution in areas where there is already some pollution.
To tackle this, Mr Hunt pledged to invest £110m over the next two years on “high-quality nutrient-mitigation schemes”, which he said would help to deliver 40,000 homes.
Beyond the government setting out its priorities, the fall-out from a major incident at a tower block in Bristol where hundreds of people were evacuated continued, as Bristol City Council was forced to deny claims that it attempted to move residents’ possessions without permission.
Following this, Southern Housing evacuated 60 flats from a tower block in Woking after an investigation raised concerns about the type of concrete used in its construction.
There was a particularly bad case highlighted by the Housing Ombudsman after residents with cancer and chronic asthma were left in homes with damp and mould for nearly two years.
The ombudsman also issued a record number of complaint-handling failure orders (CFHOs) in the last quarter.
The latest CHFO report revealed that between July and September 2023, the watchdog issued 52 orders – the most since the records were launched in 2021.
In the North East, 17 landlords formed a new partnership to improve and increase affordable housebuilding across the region.
There has been a flood of partnership announcements of late, which continued this week with news that a local authority in Devon has partnered with construction firm Willmott Dixon and developer Milligan to regenerate a number of sites in the region.
This was followed by Grainger, as the private landlord struck a new deal with Network Rail and developer Bloc Group with an aim to deliver 2,000 build-to-rent homes across six cities.
Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan launched an initiative aimed at converting up to 10,000 private homes into council housing.
Under the scheme, local authorities across the capital will be able to bid for funding to buy properties, including former council homes lost to Right to Buy.
At the same time, L&Q revealed that it has recovered 179 social homes within the past two years after stepping up its efforts to tackle tenancy fraud.
In one case, an L&Q resident who was illegally subletting their home and claiming housing benefit was hit with a court order to pay back more than £100,000 of illegal profits. It is estimated that each case of tenancy fraud costs the taxpayer around £43,000.
Abri continued with its merger plans by following up its tie-up with Silva Homes last month with news that it is in discussions with Octavia Housing.
Octavia, which currently has a G3/V3 rating, was placed on the Regulator of Social Housing’s gradings under review list in March.
Both landlords have agreed to collaborate on some of Octavia’s immediate priorities while the discussions are ongoing.
This merger activity comes at a time of some concern for the sector’s financial health. The Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) latest quarterly survey on this issue found that interest cover has reduced for the second quarter in a row due to significant spending on repairs and maintenance.
The RSH acknowledges that landlords are grappling with significant external economic pressures that include higher inflation and borrowing costs, as well as ongoing supply chain issues.
There was also more guidance for what will happen to developers that are sanctioned under the government’s Responsible Actors Scheme.
It shows that those who are not members of the scheme – or those who were invited, but failed to sign up – will be “prohibited from carrying out major development in England” and from getting building control approval.
A major development is set out as schemes delivering 10 or more homes and, where the number is unknown, residential schemes on a site at least 0.5 hectares in size.
This month marks one year since the inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, which found that he died as a result of prolonged exposure to damp and mould.
The case caused shockwaves across the sector and brought about changes to the law. One year on, Inside Housing has taken a look at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, which owned the flat where Awaab lived, to see what has changed since the tragic incident.
In an interview with The Guardian this month, Awaab’s father had a simple message for residents exposed to similar problems: “Get out.”
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, deputy news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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