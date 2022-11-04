The Week in Housing: retrofit question looms large as COP27 begins

A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
As politicians head to Egypt for the latest round of climate talks at COP27, one of the largest gaps in the UK’s plan remains to be housing.
This will not be news to many readers of this newsletter, but to pithily summarise the problem: we heat our homes with gas, which means we burn fossil fuels whenever we turn the radiators on. And because our housing stock is some of the oldest and draughtiest in Europe, we turn the radiators on quite a lot.
Fixing this is, on one level, quite straightforward. We can insulate our homes so they require less heat and then swap the gas boiler for something (probably a heat pump) that can be electrified and run off renewable energy.
The problem is actually doing it. In the social housing sector, progress is under way but it remains slow. Social landlords are supposed to bring housing stock up to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C by 2030, as a first staging post in the transition to net zero. However, much of this work is yet to start.
Bidding for £800m of public money (Wave 2.1 of the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund) is currently open. It is the first time that housing associations as well as councils have been able to apply.
There’s a minimum bid level of 100 homes per bid and a deadline for completion of June 2025. With applicants required to fund 50% of the work privately, this will represent £1.6bn of retrofit work if fully committed.
But this is a drop in the ocean compared with the £300bn cost of bringing our entire housing stock to net zero. Time is short and so is capacity.
A fascinating review of some of the Wave 1 work revealed impressive energy bill savings and carbon reduction, but, depressingly, not quite enough to make the homes “heat pump ready”. This means we may have to work again on some of these homes, unless heat pump technology improves.
A decision to cut “the green crap” in the 2010s decimated the retrofitting industry. Far fewer houses have been improved as a result, but also the industry has not developed to anything like the level required to retrofit and decarbonise the entire country. So what can be done?
A report this week made the significant suggestion of a new requirement for minimum energy efficiency in order for homes to be mortgageable to be phased in between 2030 and 2050.
The proposal wasn’t from just anybody but UK Finance, the representative body of UK mortgage lenders.
Achieving this would be enormously complex. Some homes are simply hard or impossibly expensive to retrofit, and a broad brush requirement would risk a destruction in their value that is not unlike the cladding crisis.
Insulation can also go seriously wrong, whether due to fire safety risks, damp or overheating. Previous government funding rounds have been marked by poor practice: cowboy builders cashing in on the quick buck and desperately mixed results as a consequence.
But equally it is hard to believe that we will achieve anything like net zero without something like UK Finance’s suggestion being introduced at some point.
The truth as a result is that we need to rapidly build up the market capacity to do this work properly and efficiently.
This means massive investment in technologies such as higher temperature heat pumps (for homes where insulating is simply too difficult or expensive) and alternatives such as solar thermal heating where heat pumps are not an option.
But it also means providing an ongoing and growing market of retrofitting and heat pump installation to ensure investment in the industry grows and not letting it slip as we disastrously have in the past. This can only come from the social housing sector.
As the government considers its spending priorities ahead of its next fiscal statement this month, this is something it would do well to remember.
Quote of the week
“These figures are frightening, and it is disastrous to see the incredible progress made during the pandemic evaporating before our eyes.”
Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, responds to new rough sleeping figures that showed a 24% rise in a year.
Peter Apps, deputy editor
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