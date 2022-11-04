The Week in Housing: retrofit question looms large as COP27 begins

Good afternoon.

As politicians head to Egypt for the latest round of climate talks at COP27, one of the largest gaps in the UK’s plan remains to be housing.

This will not be news to many readers of this newsletter, but to pithily summarise the problem: we heat our homes with gas, which means we burn fossil fuels whenever we turn the radiators on. And because our housing stock is some of the oldest and draughtiest in Europe, we turn the radiators on quite a lot.

Fixing this is, on one level, quite straightforward. We can insulate our homes so they require less heat and then swap the gas boiler for something (probably a heat pump) that can be electrified and run off renewable energy.

The problem is actually doing it. In the social housing sector, progress is under way but it remains slow. Social landlords are supposed to bring housing stock up to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C by 2030, as a first staging post in the transition to net zero. However, much of this work is yet to start.

Bidding for £800m of public money (Wave 2.1 of the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund) is currently open. It is the first time that housing associations as well as councils have been able to apply.