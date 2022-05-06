The Week in Housing: Right to Buy, wrong for housing associations

Or could it have been when fresh-faced Robert Jenrick stood in front of the Conservative Party conference pre-election and announced that the government would be looking to extend the Right to Buy to all housing associations, but with a twist? This time it could be done in instalments.

Or was it in 2015 when David Cameron, as part of his election bid, came up with the plan to extend the scheme and pay for it by forcing councils to sell off their most expensive stock? This time the party got as far as getting housing associations to vote to support it and a pilot was launched.

Was it in 2005 when it first appeared in the Conservatives’ manifesto and was one of the key housing policies for Michael Howard’s unsuccessful campaign?

Which was your favourite time the Conservative Party said it would extend the Right to Buy to housing associations?

Well, this week that list was added to. On Monday, The Telegraph was briefed that Number 10 was once again looking into extending the Right to Buy to housing association tenants. While scant on detail, the report said that housing benefit could be used to help those attempting to use the mechanism to secure a mortgage.

Whether a political ploy to grab a few votes, or something that Boris Johnson’s government actually wants to implement, people in the housing sector did not hold back from sharing their views on the policy. The majority of the comments were not too kind.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, probably went the furthest when she described it as a “hare-brained” policy that was “half-baked” and, as the timeline we did on Tuesday morning shows, something that has been “tried before and failed”.

While you can see why tenants would be interested in some cases and why the government might see it as a vote winner, as Inside Housing’s analysis on the plan showed, it is just not that practical.

Put the potential £14bn it will cost over 10 years aside for a minute, there are legal complications and it will do little to help the acute shortage of social housing we are experiencing. As the Voluntary Right to Buy pilot showed, replacing the stock lost on a “one-for-one” basis is nigh on impossible.

Then once you get past that, there are questions whether tenants want to or can afford to buy their home, even with heavy discounts. With the cost of living crisis disproportionately hitting those in social housing, it is hard to see how buying up their home will be ahead of keeping warm and fed on their list of priorities.