The Week in Housing: risks keeping housing associations up at night

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
What keeps you awake at night? Energy bills? The looming apocalypse? A creeping sense of unfulfilment?
How would you answer if you were not a human being but the body corporate of a large UK housing provider?
You wouldn’t, because you would have no concept of sleep and no means to answer the question, being a legally created entity without a physical body.
But if you were the body corporate of a large housing provider and did have a physical manifestation and did stay awake at night worrying about the future, what would you say?
This introduction – which has got entirely out of hand and would have been immediately deleted if I didn’t edit this newsletter myself – is a long-winded way of getting around to the fact that we have published an analysis of the risk registers of the 100 largest housing associations in the UK.
A risk register is the list of issues contained in financial reports that set out the key threats for a business and how they are being mitigated, so compiling and analysing them provides insight into what business risks organisations face and how they are being dealt with.
You can read the fascinating analysis in full here. This is a new piece of work that we will refresh annually from now on.
Two nightmares dominate more than others: health and safety (which is top) and cyber security (which is number two).
The first is easy to understand – and should never be anywhere other than the top of such as lists. More than two-thirds of associations (69%) flagged it as a strategic risk.
A major reason is fire safety, particularly the ongoing fall-out from the Grenfell Tower blaze in 2017 and the need to comply with new legislation coming into force. Many providers are responding by forming centralised fire safety teams.
Worryingly, one large landlord put the likelihood of inadequate management of building safety leading to serious injury or death, and/or a breach of legislation as running at between 51% and 75% (a scenario its report called ‘likely’).
But perhaps this acknowledgement should be welcomed. It is the clearest way for the board to ensure the risk is dealt with and shows that the landlord (you will have to click on the link above to find out which one it is) is aware of the issues and working to fix them. Fear more for the landlords that do not have this on their radar at all.
Cyber security should also not come as a surprise, given the amount of data associations hold and the number of high-profile and damaging attacks that have happened over the past year.
Providers have also become more vulnerable in recent years. One said: “The shift to agile working and increasing dependency on cloud-based systems means this is an ever-present risk.”
Landlords are mitigating the threat with firewalls, multi-factor authentication, 24/7 network monitoring, regular penetration testing, mandatory staff training, third-party assessment of systems, and certification through the government-backed Cyber Essentials scheme, with some signing up to a more advanced version involving external audit.
The analysis also details many other risks. Read in full to see which (single) landlord is worried about an alien invasion.
Overall this, like many things, is a space for collaboration. While all housing businesses are unique, the risks they face will be similar and so will the means of mitigating them. We will look to bring you the latest coverage of all the key risk areas as the year progresses.
In other (related) news, this week also saw the introduction of major new fire safety regulations in England. The most significant of which for the housing sector is the legal responsibility to check fire doors annually in blocks taller than 11 metres.
The key, experts have said, is to have clear processes in place and personnel assigned to do the work. The responsibility will be similar to gas safety, which building managers should be familiar with by now. But this week also brought a major reminder that this does not always mean it is done perfectly.
Have a good weekend and sweet dreams.
Quote of the week
“There is great demand for [mid-market rent] properties as they house people on low incomes who would otherwise struggle to privately rent or gain a social home. It will now be more difficult for our members to provide these much-needed types of home.”
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, commenting on the news that mid-market rent properties will be covered by the Scottish government’s new rent capping arrangements.
Stat of the week
14,000
Net loss of social housing in England in 2021-22, with 21,600 units sold or demolished and 7,500 built, according to analysis by housing charity Shelter.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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