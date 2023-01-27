The Week in Housing: risks keeping housing associations up at night

Good afternoon.

What keeps you awake at night? Energy bills? The looming apocalypse? A creeping sense of unfulfilment?

How would you answer if you were not a human being but the body corporate of a large UK housing provider?

You wouldn’t, because you would have no concept of sleep and no means to answer the question, being a legally created entity without a physical body.

But if you were the body corporate of a large housing provider and did have a physical manifestation and did stay awake at night worrying about the future, what would you say?

This introduction – which has got entirely out of hand and would have been immediately deleted if I didn’t edit this newsletter myself – is a long-winded way of getting around to the fact that we have published an analysis of the risk registers of the 100 largest housing associations in the UK.

A risk register is the list of issues contained in financial reports that set out the key threats for a business and how they are being mitigated, so compiling and analysing them provides insight into what business risks organisations face and how they are being dealt with.

You can read the fascinating analysis in full here. This is a new piece of work that we will refresh annually from now on.

Two nightmares dominate more than others: health and safety (which is top) and cyber security (which is number two).

The first is easy to understand – and should never be anywhere other than the top of such as lists. More than two-thirds of associations (69%) flagged it as a strategic risk.