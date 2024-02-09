The Week in Housing: second staircases evidenced and two-year deadline set for staff training

On this headline figure, there were 3,224 demolitions of social housing dwellings, an increase of 11% compared to 2021-22.

Over the same period, there were 24,392 sales of social housing dwellings in England, similar to 2021-22, but an increase of 42% compared to 2020-21.

This means that there were nearly three times more social homes sold or demolished last year, as just 9,561 were completed.

The increase in demolitions comes as the London Assembly published a report yesterday that said the demolition of housing estates should be discouraged and builders should be incentivised to retrofit as part of measures to cut carbon emissions.

Writing in a new 33-page report, Sakina Sheikh, chair of the Planning and Regeneration Committee at the London Assembly, said “urgent action” is needed to tackle both the climate change and housing crises.

The issue of housing estate demolition has proved controversial, with a reported 161 sites in London bulldozed in the past 25 years.

The uplift on Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates was welcomed by the sector towards the end of last year. But new research estimates that the increase in LHA from April 2024 is around 29% less than the average growth in private rents between April 2020 and November 2023.

The government announced in November last year that it will restore LHA rates to the 30th percentile.

The LHA is used to work out how much people on benefits can claim for help with rent if they are renting in the private sector.

LHA rates were restored to the cheapest 30th percentile in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but they have been frozen since then and have not kept pace with inflation.

The LHA increase will come in as a new study found that the UK government is set to pay landlords in the private rented sector (PRS) more than six times the total spend on the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).

An analysis of the latest data by the New Economics Foundation found that PRS landlords will receive around £70bn in housing support payments between 2016 and 2021.

In comparison, the government’s total spend under the AHP in this period is £11.5bn.

Also this week, there were updates to previous building and fire safety issues identified by Inside Housing. First, a number of residents have claimed that no fire alarms went off at the block of flats that caught fire in Wembley last month.

Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines held back the blaze in Petworth Court, Elm Road, on Monday 29 January. Octavia Housing, which owns the block, had identified flammable cladding more than three years ago on the flats, but had not replaced it.

Speaking after the incident, residents alleged that police had incorrectly advised residents to ‘stay put’ in their flats, while Octavia had failed to repair gas boilers and appliances for more than six months. But the police told Inside Housing that they supported the firefighters during the fire with cordons and road closures.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said that firefighters had told the residents to evacuate and assisted them to do so.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Bristol City Council had been told in a surveyor’s report about structural issues at Barton House 15 months before the tower block was evacuated.

Around 400 residents of the 98-flat block were forced to leave at short notice last November after a survey found “major structural faults”.

But the council had previously received a report in August 2022 which flagged “structural issues” at the property.

There was a frank admission by the housing secretary that he is still in the “doghouse” with the Treasury and his department’s delegated spending powers have yet to be reinstated.

Speaking before the Lords Built Environment Committee, Mr Gove for the first time acknowledged that the Treasury had intervened on spending.

Reports a year ago suggested that the Treasury had banned DLUHC from spending on new capital projects without its approval.

It came after a speech in which Mr Gove pledged £30m to tackle substandard housing following the Awaab Ishak case.

Asked this week why the Treasury had intervened, Mr Gove replied: “The chief secretary of the Treasury felt that I was being too energetic, determined and committed to spending money on levelling-up projects. And he thought that the right thing to do would be to ensure that he could curb my enthusiasm.”

It wasn’t clear during the hearing if the housing secretary was trying to channel his inner Larry David, but I’ll leave you with this long read about a tenant who is trying to change the culture of social landlords, plus an interview with the boss of Transport for London’s commercial property company, Places for London, who outlines his ambitious plan to build 20,000 homes around the capital’s stations.

Have a good weekend.

Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing

Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk

@StephenD_

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