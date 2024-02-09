The Week in Housing: second staircases evidenced and two-year deadline set for staff training

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Good afternoon.
The drive towards greater professionalisation across the sector saw another significant intervention this week, after the government announced social landlords in England will have two years to ensure that senior staff are qualified, or working towards a qualification.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is proposing that the transition period will take effect the day the new standard comes into force to allow landlords to get staff qualified in phases.
DLUHC described the timeframe as “ambitious”, but one that “strikes the right balance between moving rapidly to professionalise the sector and improves the quality of services to tenants, while ensuring that providers can maintain their standards of service to tenants while staff undertake qualifications”.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, has previously welcomed the plans, while acknowledging that they had sparked “significant debate” in the sector, but argued there was “more to celebrate than worry about”.
So, with the consultation out, what questions remain? One is likely to be that timeframe within which around 25,000 managers across the sector would be expected to obtain new qualifications.
Inside Housing has previously identified 16 study centres around the UK that are currently accredited to offer the Level 4 qualification, and eight offer Level 5.
Senior housing managers will be required to have a Level 4 housing qualification. Senior housing executives will need a foundation degree or Level 5 housing qualification.
What are the outstanding questions? First, do existing centres have the capacity to meet this deadline? Second, if it takes 360 hours to complete a Level 4 qualification and 320 hours to finish a Level 5 qualification, will staff complete this training in their own time, or will landlords need to allow for time taken out of the work day?
Then, of course, there is the question of cost; councils and registered providers are facing a total bill of £35m for enrolling staff on courses. So while the direction of travel is clear and the intention welcomed, those are some of the main areas where people will be seeking clarity over the next couple of months. The deadline for consultation responses is 2 April.
The need for, and effectiveness of, second staircases has caused much debate in the sector since housing secretary Michael Gove announced in October that developers will have a transitional period of two-and-a-half years before they have to put a second staircase into buildings that are 18 metres or taller.
Previous calls for evidence of their usefulness have almost certainly been put to rest as research commissioned by the government has found that the evacuation time from a high-rise block is halved when there is a second staircase.
Meanwhile, headlines have persisted about builders mothballing schemes due to the uncertainty this proposed law has created.
The stock market woke up to the news on Wednesday that Barratt, the UK’s biggest house builder, had agreed a £2.5bn deal to buy its rival Redrow. The companies said their boards have reached agreement on terms of an all-share offer from Barratt.
The combined group will be known as Barratt Redrow. It will have capacity to build “in excess” of 22,000 homes a year and is expected to bring in annual revenues of around £7.5bn.
The listed firms said the tie-up will bring together their “highly complementary geographic footprints” and “accelerate the delivery” of new homes.
The news comes amid a sharp drop in new homes sales as house builders have been hit by softening demand among buyers due to higher mortgage rates.
Last summer, Redrow announced it would shut two of its 14 regional divisions as part of a restructure after falling sales. Barratt and Redrow said they expect annual cost savings of around £90m as a result of the deal.
These savings will undoubtedly provide more capacity for the sector to deal with the cost of such issues as nutrient neutrality migration and new biodiversity rules, but time will tell whether less competition will be good when it comes to quality, building safety and affordable housing targets.
In what is sadly not unsurprising news, the latest government data revealed that the number of social housing units sold or demolished rose to more than 27,000 units in 2022-23.
On this headline figure, there were 3,224 demolitions of social housing dwellings, an increase of 11% compared to 2021-22.
Over the same period, there were 24,392 sales of social housing dwellings in England, similar to 2021-22, but an increase of 42% compared to 2020-21.
This means that there were nearly three times more social homes sold or demolished last year, as just 9,561 were completed.
The increase in demolitions comes as the London Assembly published a report yesterday that said the demolition of housing estates should be discouraged and builders should be incentivised to retrofit as part of measures to cut carbon emissions.
Writing in a new 33-page report, Sakina Sheikh, chair of the Planning and Regeneration Committee at the London Assembly, said “urgent action” is needed to tackle both the climate change and housing crises.
The issue of housing estate demolition has proved controversial, with a reported 161 sites in London bulldozed in the past 25 years.
The uplift on Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates was welcomed by the sector towards the end of last year. But new research estimates that the increase in LHA from April 2024 is around 29% less than the average growth in private rents between April 2020 and November 2023.
The government announced in November last year that it will restore LHA rates to the 30th percentile.
The LHA is used to work out how much people on benefits can claim for help with rent if they are renting in the private sector.
LHA rates were restored to the cheapest 30th percentile in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but they have been frozen since then and have not kept pace with inflation.
The LHA increase will come in as a new study found that the UK government is set to pay landlords in the private rented sector (PRS) more than six times the total spend on the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).
An analysis of the latest data by the New Economics Foundation found that PRS landlords will receive around £70bn in housing support payments between 2016 and 2021.
In comparison, the government’s total spend under the AHP in this period is £11.5bn.
Also this week, there were updates to previous building and fire safety issues identified by Inside Housing. First, a number of residents have claimed that no fire alarms went off at the block of flats that caught fire in Wembley last month.
Around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines held back the blaze in Petworth Court, Elm Road, on Monday 29 January. Octavia Housing, which owns the block, had identified flammable cladding more than three years ago on the flats, but had not replaced it.
Speaking after the incident, residents alleged that police had incorrectly advised residents to ‘stay put’ in their flats, while Octavia had failed to repair gas boilers and appliances for more than six months. But the police told Inside Housing that they supported the firefighters during the fire with cordons and road closures.
A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said that firefighters had told the residents to evacuate and assisted them to do so.
Meanwhile, it emerged that Bristol City Council had been told in a surveyor’s report about structural issues at Barton House 15 months before the tower block was evacuated.
Around 400 residents of the 98-flat block were forced to leave at short notice last November after a survey found “major structural faults”.
But the council had previously received a report in August 2022 which flagged “structural issues” at the property.
There was a frank admission by the housing secretary that he is still in the “doghouse” with the Treasury and his department’s delegated spending powers have yet to be reinstated.
Speaking before the Lords Built Environment Committee, Mr Gove for the first time acknowledged that the Treasury had intervened on spending.
Reports a year ago suggested that the Treasury had banned DLUHC from spending on new capital projects without its approval.
It came after a speech in which Mr Gove pledged £30m to tackle substandard housing following the Awaab Ishak case.
Asked this week why the Treasury had intervened, Mr Gove replied: “The chief secretary of the Treasury felt that I was being too energetic, determined and committed to spending money on levelling-up projects. And he thought that the right thing to do would be to ensure that he could curb my enthusiasm.”
It wasn’t clear during the hearing if the housing secretary was trying to channel his inner Larry David, but I’ll leave you with this long read about a tenant who is trying to change the culture of social landlords, plus an interview with the boss of Transport for London’s commercial property company, Places for London, who outlines his ambitious plan to build 20,000 homes around the capital’s stations.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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