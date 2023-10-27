The Week in Housing: Section 21 ban delayed and clarity on second staircases

Good afternoon.

The week began with a row over who cares the most about private renters as the second reading of the Renters’ Reform Bill took place in parliament. A big sticking point being that the abolition of Section 21 will not be introduced until stronger possession grounds and a new court process is in place.

This comes over four years after then-prime minister Theresa May first announced plans for a “new deal for renters”, which would mean that private landlords – including registered providers – would no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason.

But it appears the government now believes that an indefinite period of digitising and prioritising housing-related cases in the court system is needed to help landlords, before a ban is brought forward.

Labour leader Keir Starmer used his time during Prime Minister’s Questions to accuse Rishi Sunak of scrapping the policy. “The PM crumbled to the landlords on his own backbenches and killed the policy,” he said.

To be fair to the prime minister, the policy isn’t dead. However, the indefinite nature of the delay was welcomed by the at least eight MPs who are also landlords that spoke during the debate on Monday.

Seemingly unmoved by the fact that no-fault evictions by bailiffs increased by 41% over the past year, one landlord MP described earning more than £10,000 a year in rental income as a “thankless task”.