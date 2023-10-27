The Week in Housing: Section 21 ban delayed and clarity on second staircases

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Good afternoon.
The week began with a row over who cares the most about private renters as the second reading of the Renters’ Reform Bill took place in parliament. A big sticking point being that the abolition of Section 21 will not be introduced until stronger possession grounds and a new court process is in place.
This comes over four years after then-prime minister Theresa May first announced plans for a “new deal for renters”, which would mean that private landlords – including registered providers – would no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason.
But it appears the government now believes that an indefinite period of digitising and prioritising housing-related cases in the court system is needed to help landlords, before a ban is brought forward.
Labour leader Keir Starmer used his time during Prime Minister’s Questions to accuse Rishi Sunak of scrapping the policy. “The PM crumbled to the landlords on his own backbenches and killed the policy,” he said.
To be fair to the prime minister, the policy isn’t dead. However, the indefinite nature of the delay was welcomed by the at least eight MPs who are also landlords that spoke during the debate on Monday.
Seemingly unmoved by the fact that no-fault evictions by bailiffs increased by 41% over the past year, one landlord MP described earning more than £10,000 a year in rental income as a “thankless task”.
If the government was trying to make out it hadn’t caved to the landlord lobby at the expense of millions of private renters, it wasn’t helped by housing secretary Michael Gove’s appearance at an annual Landlord Conference two days later.
During his keynote speech, Mr Gove told attendees at the National Residential Landlord Association event that he wanted to “put on record” his thanks for ensuring “that the voice of landlords is heard”.
One area of policy where the government does appear to have listened is on second staircases. There have been regular reports of schemes being cancelled or delayed since it was announced in July that the government will impose a requirement for second staircases on all new buildings that are 18 metres or taller.
On Tuesday, Mr Gove revealed that developers will have a transitional period of two-and-a-half years before they have to implement this change.
This period will begin from the date the government publishes and confirms the changes to Approved Document B – the government’s building guidance covering fire safety. House builders will then have 30 months from this date, during which new building regulations applications can conform to the guidance “as it exists today, or to the updated guidance”.
This week, Abbey Developments became the 51st and final developer to sign the government’s post-Grenfell building safety remediation contract, after missing the deadline by seven months. The reason for the delay in signing the government’s contract is unclear, but the firm has been approached for a chance to explain.
A number of landlords were also left with some explaining to do this week after a series of regulatory judgements. A London council was ordered to pay over £66,000 to residents after a Housing Ombudsman investigation found “inertia”, poor record-keeping and a “consistent failure to communicate”. Islington Council was shown to have a “disjointed” approach to complaints and “lack of clear ownership” that was leading to problems “drifting and persisting”.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) revealed that the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust had breached the Rent Standard after overcharging residents at least £479,000 in rent. The 2,600-home landlord overcharged tenants after wrongly classifying their homes as supported housing and had been overcharging hundreds of social rent tenants after failing to review their tenancies since 2008.
Meanwhile, Saffron Housing was left red-faced and had to apologise to tenants after sending them a letter that included service charges worth hundreds of pounds with no explanation. The Norwich-based landlord has since told tenants that they do not have to pay the charges, although it did not give any detail on how and why this happened.
There was some positive news from the RSH as it revealed that the number of social rent homes being lost annually across the sector has fallen in 2022-23.
The annual statistics released by the English regulator showed that the number of homes for social rent fell by more than 6,000, as at the end of March 2023. However, this marks an improvement on last year, when there was a larger drop of nearly 10,000 social rent homes.
One of the largest associations in Wales also received some good news, after the Welsh government’s housing regulator handed a ‘green’ compliant rating to Trivallis for its governance, financial viability and tenant services.
The Pontypridd-based association was placed under review by the Welsh regulator in March last year, after concerns were raised about the lack of senior executives in its management team.
It’s been a busy week for the government in Wales as it also announced a new Welsh Housing Quality Standard, which it believes will see the biggest changes to social housing standards in more than 20 years.
Alongside this, the Welsh government has told social landlords that they will be able to increase rents by a maximum of 6.7% from April next year.
Following on last week’s news of the planned merger between Places for People and Origin Housing, more details trickled out over what a tie-up might look like. The much larger landlord has promised to invest “at least” £50m in existing Origin homes over a five to 10-year period.
Alongside the investment in London-based Origin’s existing stock, residents were also told that the brand would revert to its original name, St Pancras. In the long term, the plan is to fully integrate into Places for People after around two years.
But in east London, not everyone appears to be happy with how another merger is going. Around 1,000 residents have petitioned Tower Hamlets Community Housing demanding more information and the exploration of alternatives following news it entered merger talks with 10,000-home Poplar Harca in June.
The week has drawn to a close with news of an emergency summit involving more than 100 councils to discuss the financial crisis facing local authorities over soaring demand for temporary accommodation. The summit – to be hosted by Eastbourne Borough Council and the District Councils’ Network – will lead to a joint letter to the Treasury ahead of next month’s Autumn Statement.
According to the summit organisers, local government minister and former housing minister Lee Rowley has been invited to the event. However, Inside Housing understands that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities didn’t get the invite. That’s a shame.
Have a great weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, deputy news editor
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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