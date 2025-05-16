The Week in Housing: sector calls on the government to act

Following the figures, published in its first development report for 2024-25, the group said urgent action is needed to tackle London’s “deepening” housing crisis. It called for a 10-year rent settlement, a rent convergence mechanism and full access to the Building Safety Fund for housing associations in the upcoming Spending Review.

The G15 released some alarming figures: housing starts by London’s largest landlords have dropped by 66% in the past two years.

On the latter, Riverside raised significant concerns about unintended consequences that could arise from proposals set out in the consultation, including homelessness services becoming unviable.

This week was full of asks and warnings from the sector as the Spending Review approaches and the government consultation on the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023 came to a close.

London Councils also set out a stark landscape for stock-owning local authorities in the capital. Its analysis showed that boroughs must reduce their spending on council housing by £264m to avoid going bust over the next three years.

This came as a cross-party coalition of 112 local authorities called on the government to fund a £12bn ‘Green and Decent Homes Programme’, which would upgrade and modernise social homes in England. The aim would be to have a single retrofit fund for all social landlords, including councils and housing associations, to replace the current “fragmented” system.

The coalition also called for funding and delivery to be co-ordinated through regional strategic authorities such as the West Midlands Combined Authority and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

The Regulator of Social Housing published its latest batch of judgements, with Swindon Borough Council handed a C3 grade and three landlords receiving a C2.

The same day, its chief executive Fiona MacGregor told delegates at the Social Housing Finance Conference 2025 that housing associations should make sure they think through the consequences if they are thinking of selling off homes to investors. In recent months, some major landlords have said they are more open to managing homes rather than owning them – an approach that might include selling homes for-profit providers.

The Housing Ombudsman highlighted four landlords it had ordered wider reviews for that found weaknesses in the landlords’ handling of repairs before they were handed a non-compliant consumer grade by the English regulator.

The watchdog said the reviews showed how landlords “can scrutinise their own performance following a complaint to see if there are any wider issues that may be occurring”.

After analysing the government’s response to the second and final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report, MPs called for an independent oversight body to ensure the recommendations are implemented. The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee said the government should not be left “marking its own homework”.