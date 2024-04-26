The Week in Housing: sector edges towards ‘long overdue’ independent national tenant body

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Week in Housing is our weekly newsletter, rounding up the most important headlines for housing professionals. Sign up below to get it direct to your inbox every Friday
Good afternoon.
More than a dozen senior figures from across the sector met this week to discuss the establishment of a new national tenant body.
At the round table event, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said it was “long overdue for there to be a vehicle through which tenants, leaseholders and others are able to express and engage”.
A total of 16 representatives discussed future plans for A Voice for Tenants, a steering group aimed at establishing a permanent, independent body for tenants.
Nic Bliss, campaign director at Stop Social Housing Stigma, explained why such a body could improve the quality of leadership in the housing sector.
As part of this push, A Voice for Tenants has commissioned the Health Creation Alliance to conduct a study on the ways tenants can have greater influence on national policymaking and how this could be funded over the long term.
A lot of air time has been devoted to the Renters (Reform) Bill this week. Many commentators pointed out that it was a chance for the Conservatives to show they are not the party of backhanders and backbench landlords, but a government looking to redress tenant power and drive up standards.
Did they take this chance? Given many MPs pointed out that “all of the key housing charities” had withdrawn their support for the bill as the legislation passed its third and final reading in the House of Commons, I’m not so sure.
The other major piece of legislation being debated was the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill, which reached committee stage in the House of Lords.
The Chartered Institute of Housing has said that reports of leaseholders having to pay ground rents for another 20 years are “disappointing”. However, the member body said a planned £250 per year cap “will provide some protection and certainty”.
For bills already passed, Inside Housing has reported an issue that has been raised time and again since the Building Safety Act 2022 was introduced: what about the cladding bills faced by people who live in buildings not covered by the provisions set out in the act?
The short answer is they are being left to foot the bill. Inside Housing heard the story of Jackie Warner, who was one of hundreds of residents contacted by Barnet Council in March about cladding issues on their terraced homes.
The council has asked freeholders and shared owners to pay for remediation on their homes, which it estimates to be between £14,000 and £23,000 per property.
“It was a complete shock,” Ms Warner told Inside Housing. “I had no idea there was a fire.” The council became aware of safety issues on 586 mid-20th century homes after a fire in Finchley in summer 2023.
Another big story was the revelation that Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) will post a deficit for 2023-24 after identifying £110m in “exceptional” one-off costs.
The large London housing association issued a deficit warning in a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday. The charges “relate substantively” to recognition of building safety liabilities and asset impairments.
NHG first warned in November 2023 that a fall in the sale of new homes and increased repair, building and fire safety costs would impact on its operating surplus.
It is not the only landlord in this position.
Off the back of some previous research, Inside Housing spoke to one homelessness charity which said it was very common to see families incorrectly told by social services that they cannot accommodate the entire family, but only the child or children.
This tends to be used as a gatekeeping tool to deter families from demanding their right to support for a child or children in need, which includes accommodation for the entire household if they have nowhere else to go.
They were speaking in response to the findings that almost one in seven British councils have revealed at least 50 children were separated from their parents after becoming homeless in 2022-23.
For a brief tour of the UK, we stop first in Wales, where there was a call for caution as the country’s government debates linking rent caps to income in the responses to a green paper consultation on adequate housing and affordability.
Scotland’s minister for zero-carbon buildings and tenants’ rights was sacked as the Scottish National Party’s coalition with the Green Party fell apart.
With Stormont functioning again in Northern Ireland, the communities minister said the government needs to be “radical” when it comes to housing.
Back in Blighty, new powers came into effect yesterday for councils to hold rogue developers to account by issuing unlimited fines and making it harder to get permission for plans.
There were a number of big funding deals announced this week, including one with a housing association that recently merged to form a new 39,000-home group. Stonewater agreed a £254m package with five lenders to support its investment in new and existing affordable homes.
Given a recent flurry of new bonds after a period of economic uncertainty, including one from Sovereign Network Group, Inside Housing asked what this means for the housing association bond market?
At the same, with MPs calling for “urgent” reform of shared ownership as residents struggle with growing bills, Inside Housing questioned what will reform do to the finances of social landlords?
Have a great weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
Review ordered by ombudsman under new powers makes 15 recommendations for landlord
House builder targets 1,000 homes a year after securing £200m+ investment
House builder appoints new finance boss and reports strong demand for build-to-rent
Archbishop of Canterbury calls for national body to tackle ‘corrosive’ housing crisis
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Week in Housing round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories