The Week in Housing: sector takes stock after another high-rise fire

Network was the head leaseholder for the Houblon Apartments within the block, managing nearly 75 flats across five floors. As is reflected in its statement, Network is a leaseholder and “the overall responsibility for the building lies with the freeholder”.

On Wednesday, Inside Housing was the first to break the news that a number of the building’s apartments were managed by Network Homes .

However, it is a stark reminder of just how scary a high-rise fire can be and why it is so important to ensure that buildings are as safe as possible.

When pictures emerged of a fire breaking out on one of the highest floors on Aldgate East’s Relay Building, you can’t help but expect the worst. Fortunately, despite more than 60 people being evacuated from the building and huge glass panels falling on to the street below, nobody was injured as a result.

It is a position that a number of housing associations find themselves in after picking up Section 106 homes, and it is a tricky one to manage.

While it appears to many residents that housing associations are responsible for a building’s safety, in reality these organisations – as leaseholders – can be in a similar position to residents and have reduced control over fire safety and a number of other areas of the housing management.

It is something the Housing Ombudsman will be looking at in one of its Spotlight reports later this year and is a key issue facing the sector.

Yesterday saw Inside Housing put its focus firmly on the issue of exempt accommodation. The sub-sector of supported housing has proliferated in areas such as Birmingham in recent years and as we revealed yesterday, has had a number of providers gaming the system.

In a leaked government report obtained by Inside Housing, it revealed that some ‘providers of concern’ are purposefully falsifying information or attempting to disguise profits in order to substantiate specified claims or charge extortionately high rents. Analysis of the full report can be found here.

Exempt accommodation is a huge blindspot in the government’s regulation of the housing sector and the lack of checks and balances mean that many providers can continue to operate and receive higher rates of housing benefit largely unchecked.

More importantly, though, it means that the most vulnerable are having to live in poor-quality accommodation with a sub-standard level of support, while these providers profit from them.