The Week in Housing: social housing under attack

Good afternoon.

Read the headline to this week’s round-up and there are a few things you might think I’m referring to.

Could it be that the sector’s reputation is under attack? After widespread coverage of substandard social housing conditions, there has been vocal and high-profile criticism of landlords’ approach to repairs and calls for reform.

But it’s not that.

Maybe an attack on the sector’s stock? With murmurs around the extension of the Right to Buy for housing association tenants, landlords are tentatively preparing for the possibility that some of their homes may be moved to the private sector.

No, it’s not that, either.

I’m talking about a more direct attack on individual landlords.

This week, Bromford became the latest large housing association to become victim of a cyberattack from someone trying to maliciously access its systems.

The 40,000-home landlord had to shut down its technology, meaning that residents could not email or phone the association while the appointment system was badly affected.