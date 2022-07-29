The Week in Housing: social housing under attack

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
Read the headline to this week’s round-up and there are a few things you might think I’m referring to.
Could it be that the sector’s reputation is under attack? After widespread coverage of substandard social housing conditions, there has been vocal and high-profile criticism of landlords’ approach to repairs and calls for reform.
But it’s not that.
Maybe an attack on the sector’s stock? With murmurs around the extension of the Right to Buy for housing association tenants, landlords are tentatively preparing for the possibility that some of their homes may be moved to the private sector.
No, it’s not that, either.
I’m talking about a more direct attack on individual landlords.
This week, Bromford became the latest large housing association to become victim of a cyberattack from someone trying to maliciously access its systems.
The 40,000-home landlord had to shut down its technology, meaning that residents could not email or phone the association while the appointment system was badly affected.
Bromford is just one of a number of social landlords to have been attacked like this in recent times. Just last month, Clarion, the country’s biggest housing association, suffered a similar cyberattack, and its systems are still affected and likely will be for a while.
Flagship Group, Hackney Council and Gloucester Council are others to have been badly hit.
If fire safety, material price rises, net zero and the cost of living crisis are not enough to worry about, the threat of cyberattacks is a growing problem for the housing sector. As we move further and further into the digital age, cyberattacks are only going to get more frequent, and those in the sector must pay heed to the current spate and strengthen their defences.
As those organisations that have been attacked have stated, fixes are costly, are not easy and not fast.
Meanwhile, it was good news for leaseholders when the government confirmed it had reopened a bolstered Building Safety Fund. The new £4.5bn pot will be open to buildings taller than 18 metres to secure funds for essential remediation work.
However, there is a note of caution. The previous Building Safety Fund, which was only worth £1bn, was plagued by issues, such as teams struggling to keep up with the applications and remediation moving at a snail’s pace. You can read Inside Housing’s analysis on these problems here.
Clarion was in the news again this week, as it secured its third severe maladministration ruling from the Housing Ombudsman in just over three months.
There is still an ongoing investigation by the ombudsman into Clarion to see if there are systemic failings within the landlord’s handling of damp, mould and a pest infestation. We await the findings with interest.
Elsewhere, after the inquest and last week’s publication of an independent report into the death of Peabody resident Sheila Seleoane – whose decomposing body was left undiscovered in her flat for two years – this week saw the reaction, with Unite the Union declaring that lessons need to be learned from what happened.
Peabody was also forced to defend its cuts to housing staff after Unite said it raised concerns to the landlord in 2019 that a £1m cut to housing management budgets would leave “potentially devastating consequences to residents and workers”.
Quote of the week
“The safety of our residents is our top priority. We take the concerns relating to the response to the hedge fire at Suttons Wharf very seriously, which is why we are investigating the incident and we will report back to our residents in due course.”
One Housing confirmed it would be launching an investigation into the waking watch’s response to a fire at a block on Palmers Road in Bethnal Green, east London.
Stat of the week
98%
This is the size of the funding gap the Welsh government needs help filling if it is to achieve net zero in the private rented sector by 2050.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
Cyberattack forces 40,000-home landlord to shut down systems
Mulalley and Hyde cladding case: what lawyers think the ruling means for the sector
Hope value caps could be subject to legal challenges after CPO changes, say experts
The tenants’ climate jury: what happened next?
Peabody defends cuts to neighbourhood management teams as union calls for lessons to be learned
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