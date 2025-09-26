A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

The Week in Housing: Spotlight on Regeneration series launched, plus flurry of regulatory and development issues #UKhousing

However, ambiguity remains. The End Our Cladding Scandal campaign group pointed out that if an enforcement notice determines that mitigation is needed, such as a waking watch patrol, costs for these measures can be passed on.

Inside Housing then broke the news that none of the costs wracked up by the government’s new Remediation Enforcement Unit (REU) will be passed on to leaseholders. The clarification came after resident and leaseholder groups had raised concern about being lumbered with the costs of the unit’s enforcement work, but the government insists this will be fully funded.

The week started with a data release which could indicate that the government’s housebuilding reforms are beginning to filter through. The latest housing supply stats for England showed a 28% uptick in starts by housing associations in the year up to the end of June 2025.

Amid concern that redevelopment schemes are becoming trickier to get off the ground in some parts of the country, Inside Housing is partnering with the Northern Housing Consortium and PlaceShapers on a new series focused on the delivery of housing-led regeneration schemes across the UK.

The Spotlight on Regeneration series kicked off with an article on the difference redevelopment made to an estate in Walthamstow, north-east London, that went beyond housing.

Inside Housing also visited Waverley, a new town in South Yorkshire, to see the transformation of Orgreave Colliery, where miners and police clashed in the 1980s.

We considered the board’s role in a successful regeneration project and how to go about carrying out a meaningful tenant consultation for estate redevelopment.

We also looked at what is stopping regeneration projects from getting off the ground and how to restart redevelopment.

While we search for an answer, a council in Essex has drawn up its own plans for regenerating a run-down housing estate left unfinished after its previous housing association partner, Swan, ran into financial difficulty.

Trading updates for social landlords continue to paint a mixed picture. North West landlord Onward Homes delivered 434 homes in 2024-25, its highest annual total to date.

Large housing association The Guinness Partnership recorded a loss of £10.8m in its latest financial results after being hit by rising costs and contractor insolvencies.

This was followed by landlord PA Housing revealing that it had put a “deliberate pause” on new projects last year after contractor insolvencies led to an impairment of £5.2m.