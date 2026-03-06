The Week in Housing: Spring Statement, OBR’s concerns and exclusive TSMs tracker

A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

The OBR’s report also spelled bad news for councils. It claimed that many Housing Revenue Accounts are “effectively loss-making” as a result of increased spending on repairs and maintenance far outstripping a rise in rental income.

The prospect of a building boom has not been helped by the outbreak of war in the Middle East , with construction costs set to soar on the back of energy price hikes.

It was Spring Statement week in Westminster. While there were no policy announcements to speak of, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) seemed to suggest that the government is set to fail to meet its much-vaunted housebuilding target. Inside Housing columnist Jules Birch dived into the report .

Talking of repairs, our analysis of last year’s tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) results kicked off with a deep dive into the data on maintenance performance and continued with building safety checks.

The final instalment of our three-part TSMs tracker looked at compliance with the Decent Homes Standard.

On the issue of building safety, a major intervention by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service saw it suspend the British Board of Agrément (BBA). This means the BBA currently cannot issue safety certificates to building product manufacturers.

On a more positive note, the Building Safety Regulator has nearly cleared the backlog of complex legacy cases at its Gateway 2 checkpoint. However, the regulator is still “falling short” on its remediation targets.

This week saw the celebration of International Women’s Day ahead of Sunday. To mark the occasion, Keepmoat’s Charlotte Sargeant called for more women to join the construction and planning industries, while Sustainability for Housing’s Danielle Hughes argued that women must be part of the battle for a sustainable future.

In one of our most-read stories this week, Hyde’s chief executive Andy Hulme sat down with Inside Housing’s editor Martin Hilditch to talk about the housing association’s expansion strategy in a bid to play a bigger role in its communities.

Another major landlord has been in expansion mode: Sovereign Network Group committed to building more than 500 social rent homes across two new schemes in London.