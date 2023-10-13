The Week in Housing: Starmer sparkles but can he take on the nimbys?

Good afternoon.

It’s been a week dominated by how senior figures within the Labour Party understand the housing crisis and what they plan to do about it.

First, the party leader. Sir Keir Starmer has since described the rogue protester who covered him in glitter during his crucial conference speech as an “idiot”, but it was a moment he handled well.

It gave the Labour leader a sparkle as he dusted himself down, his jacket off and sleeves rolled up, before launching into an hour-long speech that pledged to deliver a package of reforms to transform the planning system – and deliver 1.5 million homes over the next parliament.

In a series of broadcast interviews, Sir Keir also declared himself a ‘yimby’. That is despite, as Politico pointed out, having blocked planning proposals himself in the past.

But that was then. Now his ambition is to build four new towns. He admitted that this might involve ignoring planning objections to new builds, and getting “tough” on anyone who stands in his way.

A message for his own MPs as much as anyone else.