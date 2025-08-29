The Week in Housing: starts in Wales and Northern Ireland fall, and English regulator publishes new consumer judgements

Good afternoon.

It has been a week in which the scale of the delivery challenge in all parts of the UK was laid bare.

In Wales, the number of new-home starts dropped by 26% year on year, to the lowest total on record, according to the latest official figures. The Home Builders Federation claimed that the drop was partly due to out-of-date local development plans and planning system delays.

The latest figures from Northern Ireland were worse. There were no new-build social housing starts across the nation in the second quarter of this year. The figures for the three months to June show just one social housing start: an existing property acquired by a housing association.

According to Seamus Leheny, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations, this was “primarily due to uncertainty around funding”.