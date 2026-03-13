The Week in Housing: Steve Coogan disrupts MIPIM as Inside Housing Living launches new report

Another conference in Leeds heard why councils need better borrowing conditions to invest in their stock, including “ultra-low interest rates” in line with other social landlords.

In a recorded message at the Leeds event, housing secretary Steve Reed encouraged councils to use the strategic partnerships route when bidding for funding through the SAHP.

The government also named its first advisory panel for supported housing, and introduced new transparency rules to improve fairness in the land market.

To help tackle the housing crisis in Wales, a thinktank has argued that more existing dwellings and non-residential buildings in the country should be converted into social homes.

In Scotland, there was a call for more support from Holyrood for co-operative and community housing by the Confederation of Co-operative Housing.

Amid changes to grant funding, the rent settlement and low-interest loans, Inside Housing looked at why the sector’s finances are in a very different place now than they were a year ago.

We also launched a survey on the sector’s thoughts on race and immigration in social housing.

Social landlords that own large panel system blocks are being urged to fill in a survey to set out the challenge the sector faces and what support is needed from the government.

There was a stark reminder that social renters are four times as likely to be in furniture poverty than homeowners, but just 3% of new social lets are furnished.

For first-time buyers, the authors of a new report are calling for a developer-funded, government-backed scheme to help people get on the property ladder.

Finally, we looked at how some in the sector are hoping the UK government can adapt and import the tax credit model from the US, to close the gap between how many affordable homes the country needs and how much grant the Treasury can distribute.

Have a great weekend.

Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing

Say hello: stephen.delahunty@oceanmedia.co.uk

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