The Week in Housing: strike it (not so) lucky

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Good afternoon.
Imagine living a social housing flat and being told that in the coming months your £9-a-week service charge would be raised to £50 in the future.
This is the experience James Baker had.
The Hyde tenant was informed that the service charge on his home in Peterborough would be rising 500% by the landlord last year, but, by all accounts, it does not seem he was told much else.
For the past nine months it has been a constant battle for James with Hyde when trying to get more information on the service charge – a process he described as “hitting his head against a brick wall”.
This has had a major impact on his well-being. “It has been nine months of hell,” he told Inside Housing.
He is not alone.
This week some deep reporting by Lucie Heath has uncovered several Hyde tenants who have faced similar hikes to those faced by James.
One resident in London saw their monthly service charge quadruple from £30 to £128 per month, while another estate’s collective yearly payments for fire safety alone increased five-fold to £27,000.
The issue of service charges is one that afflicts leaseholders in multi-occupancy dwellings across the country. You do not have to be a housing journalist for too long (especially one that covers the building safety crisis) to speak to occupants miffed by the service charge they pay.
But, in many cases, it is not the paying that annoys them. Often it is not knowing what they are paying for. I myself have seen service charge breakdowns that list gym cleaning for gyms that cannot be accessed or lawn mowing services for buildings with no green space.
However, often leaseholders have to keep quiet and pay, with the threat of losing their homes if they consistently do not pay their service charge.
But could residents now be fighting back?
Well, it appears that could be the case. The Hyde residents that Inside Housing spoke to have all reached the end of their tether and are now carrying out a service charge strike to try and affect change at the landlord.
The Social Housing Action Campaign said Hyde is not the only one and that residents at 20 different landlords are currently carrying out similar strikes.
It is hard not to have sympathy with these tenants and leaseholders. It is one thing having to contend with huge service charge hikes from year to year, it is another to not be told what the additional costs are for.
Elsewhere, this week saw Inside Housing publish a story on a fascinating court case between Prospect Housing, the exempt accommodation provider which is about to close down, and one of its managing agents. The case, which is seeing the managing agent attempt to sue Prospect for £1.3m, gives a fascinating insight into how the model works.
If you are interested in exempt accommodation or want to know what it is, we have published an explainer on the much-maligned part of the sector.
Another well-read but pretty shocking story this week was a latest maladministration judgement from the Housing Ombudsman. Anchor was hit with the judgement after the ombudsman found failures which led to a domestic violence victim being forced to endure further abuse and becoming homeless for five months during the pandemic. The tragic case can be read about here.
Jack Simpson, news editor
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