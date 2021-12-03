The Week in Housing: strike it (not so) lucky

Good afternoon.

Imagine living a social housing flat and being told that in the coming months your £9-a-week service charge would be raised to £50 in the future.

This is the experience James Baker had.

The Hyde tenant was informed that the service charge on his home in Peterborough would be rising 500% by the landlord last year, but, by all accounts, it does not seem he was told much else.

For the past nine months it has been a constant battle for James with Hyde when trying to get more information on the service charge – a process he described as “hitting his head against a brick wall”.

This has had a major impact on his well-being. “It has been nine months of hell,” he told Inside Housing.